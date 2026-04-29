Genspark Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Embed AI Agents Across Microsoft 365 and Agent 365

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genspark.ai today announced a global strategic partnership with Microsoft to bring Genspark’s AI agents directly into the Microsoft ecosystem, embedding intelligent workflows natively within Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and Microsoft Agent 365. The collaboration reflects a shared conviction that AI will deliver the most value when it operates inside the tools and infrastructure organizations already depend on at scale.

As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises worldwide, the partnership positions Microsoft and Genspark to jointly address one of the core challenges facing knowledge workers: the friction of moving between AI tools and existing workflows. By embedding Genspark’s agents directly into Microsoft 365 and Agent 365, the two companies are making enterprise-grade AI capabilities available where work already happens, without requiring new software, new logins, or new habits.

Genspark Comes to Microsoft 365

Genspark’s AI Slides, Sheets, and Docs Agents are now available as native plugins inside Microsoft 365, allowing users to generate presentations, analyze data, and draft documents without leaving the applications they use every day.

PowerPoint: Create professional slides from simple prompts, using your own templates, and refinding your existing slide decks. Deep research, outlines, and AI editing are all built in.

Create professional slides from simple prompts, using your own templates, and refinding your existing slide decks. Deep research, outlines, and AI editing are all built in. Excel: Ask questions about your data. Get analysis, charts, and insights without writing a single formula.

Ask questions about your data. Get analysis, charts, and insights without writing a single formula. Word: Describe what you need, and get polished, well-formatted documents in seconds. Intelligent editing that understands your document's context, not just its text.

“The way people work is being fundamentally rewritten. We built Genspark around the belief that AI should operate as a true employee, one that works across your systems, your files, and your applications without being told where to go or how to start,” said Eric Jing, CEO and co-founder of Genspark. “Bringing that to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Agent 365 means Genspark is now operating inside one of the most trusted enterprise environments in the world. That’s where the bar is for enterprise adoption, and we’re meeting it.”

Built on Azure for Enterprise Scale

Azure’s infrastructure is central to Genspark’s ability to develop and ship new capabilities at high velocity. By building on Azure’s scalability, security, and performance, Genspark can iterate quickly and deliver AI features that meet enterprise-grade standards across its growing suite of integrations. The partnership also encompasses Genspark’s planned expansion into Agent 365 and future availability through the Microsoft Marketplace, creating a more unified AI experience across the Microsoft ecosystem.

“Our partnership with Genspark brings enterprise-grade AI directly into the flow of work, where knowledge workers can feel its value immediately,” said Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft’s Commercial Business. “By combining Genspark's agentic AI capabilities with Microsoft's trusted platforms, we are delivering AI at scale inside the applications organizations rely on every day.”

Genspark is intending to continue to expand across the Microsoft ecosystem. In particular, Genspark plans to deepen its integration with Agent 365 and bring its AI agents to the Microsoft Marketplace, making them available to a global enterprise customer base. These efforts are focused on creating a consistent, AI-native experience across tools, workflows, and environments, at the scale Microsoft’s infrastructure enables.

About Genspark

Genspark is a Palo Alto, CA-based technology company building agentic AI for more than one billion global knowledge workers. Founded by veterans from Microsoft, Google, Meta, YouTube, and Pinterest, and backed with $545 million total funding by investors including Emergence Capital Partners, LG, SBI, UpHonest, and Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Genspark orchestrates 70+ state-of-the-art AI models to transform business objectives into finished deliverables – from board-room presentations and financial models to client-ready documents, full-stack web applications, mobile apps, and more. Empowered by partnerships with OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, Microsoft, and many other industry leaders, Genspark serves both individual users and enterprise clients worldwide. Built for knowledge workers who lead, not just act. Learn more at genspark.ai.