HealthWarehouse.com Announces Strategic Partnership with healthwords.ai

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCQB:HEWA) announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership on April 23, 2026, with healthwords.ai, which is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the world’s leading healthcare focused artificial intelligence companies. Per the terms of the agreement, healthwords.ai will acquire certain assets of Healthwarehouse.com related to its direct-to-consumer business, including its direct-to-consumer website and U.S. customer base, for an approximate aggregate value of $10.0 million. The completion of the transaction is subject to healthwords.ai fulfilling the financial terms of the transaction, which include cash of $3.5 million, a promissory note of $3.6 million, and a 12.5% equity interest in the parent company of healthwords.ai. The companies also entered into an agreement for Healthwarehouse.com to provide fulfillment and other services to healthwords.ai, effective upon the completion of the transaction.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA), a publicly traded U.S. technology company with a focus on healthcare e-commerce, sells and delivers prescription and over-the-counter medications to all 50 states as an Approved Digital Pharmacy through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (“NABP”). HealthWarehouse.com provides a platform focused on increasing access and reducing costs of healthcare products for consumers and business partners nationwide. Based in Florence, Kentucky, the Company operates America's Leading Online Pharmacy and is a pioneer in affordable healthcare. As one of the first Approved Digital Pharmacies by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, HealthWarehouse.com’s mission is to provide affordable healthcare and incredible customer services to help Americans. Learn more at www.HealthWarehouse.com

About healthwords.ai

healthwords.ai is a private company based in the United Kingdom and operates a healthcare focused artificial intelligence search engine for consumers with health questions. healthwords.ai was founded by two pharmacists whose vision was for healthwords.ai to be the starting point for all consumer health searches. By integrating artificial intelligence throughout its core operations, healthwords.ai simplifies the process of obtaining medications, health advice and efficiency for healthcare services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement and the information incorporated by reference herein contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in federal securities laws, including but not limited to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations and future plans and strategies of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements or in management's expectations. Important factors which could cause or contribute to actual results being materially and adversely different from those described or implied by forward looking statements include, among others, risks related to competition, management of growth, access to sufficient capital to fund our business and our growth, new products, services and technologies, potential fluctuations in operating results, international expansion, outcomes of legal proceedings and claims, fulfillment center optimization, seasonality, commercial agreements, acquisitions and strategic transactions, foreign exchange rates, system interruption, cyber-attacks, access to sufficient inventory, government regulation and taxation and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect HealthWarehouse.com's financial results is included in HealthWarehouse.com's audited Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports available at otcmarkets.com and prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.