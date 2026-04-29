Sardine Partners with Modulr to Bring Real-Time, AI-Enabled Fraud Detection to Automated Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sardine, the leading agentic risk platform to fight financial crime, today announced a partnership with Modulr, the payments automation platform built to scale. Through the partnership, Sardine will support Modulr with a suite of integrated fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.

The integration, as part of Modulr’s broader investment in financial crime and risk management capabilities, enables Modulr to leverage Sardine’s platform to detect and stop financial crime across card and real-time payment rails, while strengthening AML compliance and operational controls as the business scales. It is integrated into Modulr’s Risk & Compliance Hub – a connected set of tools and infrastructure that spans the entire customer lifecycle and is built to protect customers, reduce friction, and prevent financial crime.

Businesses are increasingly expected to move money instantly, yet many fraud and AML systems were built for slower settlement cycles and manual investigation workflows. By integrating Sardine’s risk platform directly into its payment infrastructure, Modulr is able to leverage the latest technology to prevent and manage financial crime.

“Real-time payments fundamentally change how fraud and AML needs to be managed,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO and Co-Founder of Sardine. “When funds move instantly, risk decisions need to happen just as quickly. Modulr’s platform delivers critical capability for automated payments, and we’re excited to help ensure those payment flows remain secure as they scale.”

“For Modulr to provide our customers with the ability to run mission-critical finance operations accurately and at scale, we need strong compliance that gives peace of mind without adding friction – which is why we are partnering with tools like Sardine, and building a Risk & Compliance Hub that monitors every step of the customer journey to prevent financial crime,” said Ben Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Modulr. “For our customers, that translates to streamlined and low-friction onboarding, a better money movement experience, and crime prevention infrastructure that keeps pace as their business grows.”

Modulr’s payments automation platform streamlines money movement with greater accuracy, control and reliability – built to scale and powering use cases across payroll, supplier payments, lending, and travel. Sardine backs that network with a track record of protecting over $1T in transaction volume across a global customer base of enterprises and financial institutions. Sardine also operates the fastest growing fraud data consortium, spanning more than 5.5 billion devices, 670 million consumers, and 2.8 million businesses. By protecting funds across some of the highest risk industries in financial services, Sardine gains early visibility into emerging fraud patterns. That intelligence helps Modulr’s customers stay ahead of evolving threats.

About Sardine

Sardine is the leading agentic risk platform to fight financial crime. Our integrated suite of fraud and AML solutions unifies data across risk teams to detect fraud in real-time and streamline compliance operations. Companies including FIS, Experian, GoDaddy, Modulr, Bunq, TrueLayer, Deel, and Pockit rely on Sardine to secure and grow trust in their products. Learn more at sardine.ai.

About Modulr

Modulr is the payments automation platform built to scale, driving the future of finance operations by streamlining money movement with accuracy, control, and reliability. Through a single platform, Modulr automates how money moves into and out of a business – including payroll, supplier payments, spend management, and payment collection – which in turn removes manual work, lowers operational costs, and reduces errors.

Backed by deep industry expertise, Modulr brings over a decade of experience as a regulated payments provider, delivering the reliability required to run mission-critical finance operations at scale. Processing more than 200m transactions and over £180bn in payment value on an annualised basis, Modulr is trusted by over 6,000 businesses – from fast-growing SMEs to global enterprises – including a partnership with global financial technology leader FIS.

Modulr is authorised and regulated as an electronic money institution (EMI) in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and in Europe by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

To learn more, visit modulrfinance.com. Follow Modulr on LinkedIn and YouTube.