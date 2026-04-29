ReliaQuest and Florida State University Launch AI and Cybersecurity Partnership to Accelerate Research and Real-World Innovation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest and Florida State University (FSU) today announced a new partnership designed to advance research and real-world application of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. Made possible by a $1.5 million philanthropic investment from ReliaQuest, the collaboration will establish the annual ReliaQuest Innovation Challenge at FSU to incentivize faculty research into some of the most complex use-cases for this dynamic field.

The partnership brings together academic research to solve real-world industry challenges, accelerating practical breakthroughs in how organizations secure data, manage AI performance and operationalize intelligence.

“The cybersecurity landscape is only getting more complex, and challenge always creates opportunity for innovation,” said ReliaQuest Founder and CEO Brian Murphy, who is a Florida State University alumnus and trustee. “This partnership will allow us to continue to push what’s possible for AI in cybersecurity, bridging the gap between academic research and real-world application during one of the most important times for our industry.”

ReliaQuest’s investment represents FSU’s largest gift to date supporting AI and cybersecurity, and the interdisciplinary nature of the collaboration is expected to engage faculty, graduate students and undergraduate students across the university.

“This generous gift from ReliaQuest embodies Florida State University’s innovative spirit and focus on cutting-edge technology solutions,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “It will allow us to bolster our partnership with ReliaQuest and apply the power of AI in solving critical global challenges in cybersecurity while helping to train the next generation of innovators and leaders in Florida. We are deeply grateful for ReliaQuest’s commitment and the dedication of their CEO, Brian Murphy, to advancing FSU in this important area.”

The gift also establishes the ReliaQuest Interdisciplinary Digital Badge Program in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. This program will provide students with hands-on training in AI and cybersecurity, paired with mentorship from ReliaQuest professionals and exposure to advanced technology environments.

Together, the initiatives are designed to deepen understanding of how AI can be deployed responsibly and effectively in cybersecurity, while strengthening the pipeline of young professionals who can translate research into practical tools and techniques. The partnership reflects the growing importance of collaboration between industry and higher education to tackle complex, real-world challenges and deliver measurable impact for organizations and communities.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest exists to Make Security Possible. ReliaQuest's Agentic AI security operations platform, GreyMatter, allows security teams to detect threats at the source, contain them in under 5 minutes, and eliminate Tier 1 and Tier 2 work for faster investigation and response. GreyMatter orchestrates six Agentic AI personas with 200+ agent skills and 400+ AI tools to exponentially scale security operations and help organizations predict what's next. ReliaQuest is the only AI cybersecurity company that delivers outcomes specific to each organization's unique architecture, technology stack, and business needs. With over 1,300 customers and 1,200 teammates across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest Makes Security Possible for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. Learn more at www.reliaquest.com.

About Florida State University

Florida State University is a top-tier public research university that is recognized nationally for its academic excellence, student success and robust research enterprise. Niche ranked FSU No. 11 on its list of America’s top public universities, and U.S. News & World Report has ranked FSU among the Top 25 public universities for seven consecutive years, driven by student retention and graduation rates that are among the best in the country. Celebrated for its entrepreneurial culture and forward-thinking approach, FSU is also ranked as one of the nation's Most Innovative Schools.

Located in Florida’s capital, FSU serves more than 46,000 students from all 50 U.S. states and more than 130 countries. With a renowned faculty that includes Pulitzer Prize winners, Guggenheim Fellows, and National Academy members, FSU offers more than 275 undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs in fields such as medicine and law. FSU’s welcoming campus is the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida and is home to the world-class National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, esteemed international partnerships, acclaimed fine and performing arts programs, and championship athletics teams. Learn more at www.fsu.edu.