Catchment Capital Announces Investment in Vertech Industrial Systems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catchment Capital (“Catchment”), a private equity firm focused on transforming middle market industrial businesses, today announced that it has made a majority investment in Vertech Industrial Systems (“Vertech” or the “Company”), an innovative process automation and digital systems integrator.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Vertech is a premier industrial systems integrator specializing in the design and implementation of advanced automation, SCADA, and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) that bridge the gap between IT and operations. The Company delivers scalable digital solutions to industry-leading clients across the data center, energy, food and beverage, manufacturing, and water/wastewater, sectors and is recognized globally for its technical competence and for delivering high-impact, user-centric solutions. With a presence across the United States and internationally, the Company continues to drive the smart manufacturing movement by improving operational efficiency, visibility, and security for industry-leading clients.

Titus Crabb, Co-Founder and President of Vertech, said, “This is a truly exciting moment and opportunity for Vertech, our people and our customers. The Catchment team shares our strategic vision for building the industry’s most respected industrial automation company. They have a deep understanding of our mission and appreciation of our culture. I am confident that together we will build on our strong foundation to expand the value we deliver to our customers.”

Alex Rose, Founder and Managing Partner at Catchment, said, “Titus Crabb and Bob Morris have built a high-performing, customer-obsessed team and organization with a long track record of executing complex automation and digital plant projects on behalf of its blue-chip customers. The Company is well positioned to capitalize on the powerful secular megatrends currently reshaping the global economy, from the rapid digitalization of industrial manufacturing to the critical need for resilient, sustainable water and energy systems.”

Robby Berner, Investment Partner at Catchment, said, “Vertech’s specialized expertise in bridging the gap between physical operations and digital intelligence places them at the center of the Industry 4.0 movement, where automation and real-time data visibility are essential for competitiveness. We are thrilled to be partnering with Titus, Bob and the entire Vertech team as the Company enters its next phase of growth.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Catchment. LINK Securities LLC served as financial advisor and Quarles & Brady LLP served as legal counsel to Vertech.

About Catchment Capital

Founded in 2024, Catchment Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on transforming middle market industrial technology, services and products companies. Catchment specializes in utilizing its proprietary CaST® (Catchment Strategic Transformation) process to guide industrial companies through investing in capabilities which catalyze growth and unlock inherent value. For more information, please visit catchmentcapital.com.

About Vertech

Vertech designs, implements, and supports world-class digital transformation and automation solutions that help industrial clients deliver quality goods and services as efficiently as possible. As an Inductive Automation Premier Integrator, Vertech brings deep expertise in Ignition development and a commitment to delivering long-term value for its customers. For more information, please visit www.vertech.com.