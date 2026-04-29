DeVry University Partners with Time4Learning, Brightspire to Offer Dual Enrollment IT Certificate

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeVry University is excited to announce a new partnership with Time4Learning and Brightspire to provide home school and virtual high school learners a direct pathway into tech forward, career-focused programs. Through this collaboration, eligible 11th and 12th graders can earn college level credits in Information Technology Essentials alongside their high school diplomas at a reduced cost.

"Together, we’re expanding access to high-quality tech education, reducing college tuition costs and easing the financial burden on students and their families,” said Scarlett Howery. Share

“We are proud to join forces with Brightspire and Time4Learning. Together, we’re expanding access to high-quality tech education, reducing college tuition costs and easing the financial burden on students and their families,” said Scarlett Howery, DeVry University’s vice president of strategic partnerships. “These learners are going above and beyond, taking college-level coursework while balancing the demands of high school. These valuable skills directly translate to the demands of today’s rapidly evolving workforce, and we are proud to be a part of their journeys.”

As artificial intelligence reshapes the workforce, learners need a strong foundation of technology essentials to stay relevant and competitive in today’s job market. Through this dual enrollment partnership, students can work toward a 23-credit Undergraduate Certificate in Information Technology Essentials focused on foundational IT skills for entry-level technology roles. The curriculum covers computer hardware, operating systems, networking, Python programming, cloud systems and cybersecurity, and aligns to learning tied to industry‑recognized certifications such as CompTIA A+, Linux+, Cloud Essentials+ and entry‑level Python.

The program will be 100% online, with coordinated support from Time4Learning, Brightspire and DeVry to help students succeed. As part of the partnership, DeVry will offer partner tuition savings for the certificate in support of enhancing access, affordability, and allowing learners to make measurable progress toward a recognized undergraduate credential before high school graduation.

"We’re excited to partner with DeVry, an institution deeply committed to preparing students for the future by offering market-relevant, career-centered programs,” added Cheryl Dodge, Time4Learning president. “This collaboration creates a powerful opportunity for Brightspire Virtual School and Time4Learning students to begin earning college credit while still in high school. That kind of early exposure can be truly transformative for students and families.”

This new dual enrollment partnership mirrors DeVry’s successful and robust Advantage Academy program. Founded in 2004 in Chicago, it boasted a 100% graduation rate in 2025, with nearly 95% of students continuing their education at a four-year college or university. 11th and 12th grade Advantage Academy students earn their high school diplomas and associate degrees simultaneously.

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About Cambium Learning Group, the parent company of Time4Learning and Brightspire

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on LinkedIn. In addition to Time4Learning and Brightspire, the Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia, Learning A-Z, and ExploreLearning.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu