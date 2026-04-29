Expedia Teams Up with IShowSpeed to Reimagine Gen Z Travel

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia® today announced a multi‑phase, global partnership with one of the world’s most influential creators, IShowSpeed, naming Expedia as his Official Travel Partner. Built for Gen Z and the next wave of travelers, the partnership turns IShowSpeed’s always‑on audience of more than 150 million followers into a new kind of global travel community, reflecting Expedia’s investment in creator‑led storytelling that inspires real‑time discovery and booking.

The campaign kicks off today with a 12-hour livestream event, simulcast on IShowSpeed's YouTube and Twitch channels, as part of IShowSpeed’s Caribbean tour. Starting at 7:40am EST and running through approximately 7:40pm EST, fans will be able to follow iShowSpeed’s travels in real time as he embarks on an epic one‑day adventure across four Caribbean destinations: Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Maarten. Powered by Expedia, the livestream follows IShowSpeed as he island‑hops across the Caribbean by air, land, and sea — brought to life through bold yellow‑branded planes, boats, jet skis, and dune buggies.

“Travel should be for everybody,” said IShowSpeed. “My fans come from everywhere, and a lot of them don’t always think seeing the world is possible. For me, travel is about really experiencing local culture and being part of the place you’re visiting — that’s what this Caribbean journey is all about. Expedia makes travel feel accessible and easy, and together we’re showing my community that the world is open to them. I’m excited to bring my fans along for the journey and help them start their own travel adventures.”

“Travel inspiration today comes from creators who bring their audiences along in real time,” said Natalie Wills, SVP of Brand Marketing and Creative at Expedia Group. “IShowSpeed has redefined how the younger generation discovers culture, entertainment, and experiences. By partnering with IShowSpeed as his Official Travel Partner, Expedia is meeting young travelers where they already are and showing them that no matter how big or small their travel ambitions are, Expedia is the one place to make them happen.”

Inside Exspeedia.com: A New Hub for IShowSpeed’s Global Journey

Rather than a traditional influencer endorsement, the Expedia and IShowSpeed partnership is designed as an immersive creator campaign spanning paid, owned, and earned channels, unlocking the full potential of IShowSpeed’s fandom and surrounding halo of young travelers.

At the heart of the campaign is the launch of Exspeedia.com, a custom website built for IShowSpeed’s community where fans can:

Explore IShowSpeed’s global travels, including behind‑the‑scenes moments and clips from his past tours.

Shop relevant stays, flights and activities to inspire travelers to take their own IShowSpeed-style adventures.

Seamlessly book their own trips through Expedia.

Vote on where IShowSpeed’s should travel next and engage with gamified experiences that unlock Easter eggs across the site.

A Chance for Fans to Travel — and Meet IShowSpeed IRL

Fans in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico who book and complete a trip via Exspeedia.com can enter for the chance to meet IShowSpeed while he is on a future tour, turning digital inspiration into real‑world connection. Two winners will be announced by the end of September 2026, and each winner will be able to bring a friend on this unforgettable experience to meet IShowSpeed.*

Launching across Social, Streaming, and Beyond

Fans can follow IShowSpeed’s travel adventures in real time through a newly launched @Exspeedia_ handle on TikTok, and @Expedia on Instagram and TikTok.

Expedia will continue the storytelling with IShowSpeed as he takes his travels beyond the Caribbean to North America, bringing his signature energy to major cities, local culture, and immersive experiences that inspire a new generation to explore.

Note to Editors

*No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Legal residents of the US, Canada (including Quebec) and Mexico at least 18+ years old. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes end 9/07/26. For official rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit Official Rules. Sponsor: Expedia, Inc., 1111 Expedia Group Way W., Seattle, WA 98119.

About Expedia

Expedia® is an all-in-one travel shop where travelers can plan and book everything they need for their trip while saving on flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, and activities.

Expedia delivers personalized, easy-to-use travel tools that make it easy to build a complete trip without juggling multiple sites, while allowing travelers to search, compare, and book multiple trip elements side by side. Expedia also unlocks more value with Bundle & Save deals, giving travelers exclusive savings when they book more than one part of their trip. With One Key, Expedia’s cross-brand loyalty program, every booking earns OneKeyCash™ and access to member-only prices and perks, making trips more rewarding.

In 2026, Expedia marks its 30th anniversary. As one of the first online travel agencies, it continues to be the one place you go to go places.

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