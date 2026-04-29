Fairmarkit Launches Total Agentic Sourcing, the First Platform to Put AI to Work Across All Enterprise Spend with Leading ERPs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairmarkit today announced Total Agentic Sourcing, the first platform to deploy AI agents that can autonomously source both tail and strategic spend, from a tactical $500 purchase to a $500M contract, in the same environment. Powering it is KIT, an intelligent assistant backed by a network of agents built for every sourcing workflow. The platform natively integrates with SAP Ariba, SAP S/4HANA, Coupa, Oracle, ServiceNow, and others.

In 2026, procurement is being asked to do more – more spend under management, more supply risk to navigate, more pressure to show AI ROI – with fewer resources to do it. AI has become the answer most procurement leaders are turning to, but only 12% have moved it beyond pilots. Fairmarkit customers are in that 12%, and the results they're reporting are chased by every enterprise department.

Emirates Flight Catering has been leveraging KIT’s adaptive RFx agent for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations contracts such as thousands of conveyor parts. The company has achieved 85 percent reduction in sourcing cycle time in an industry where flight schedules are fixed, food safety is non-negotiable, and demand shifts daily.

Boeing is also an early adopter of KIT’s RFx agent. Using the Fairmarkit platform as a whole, the company has already eliminated 115,000 hours of cycle time annually across a complex procurement ecosystem spanning many teams and categories — including the goods that keep production running: tooling, specialty equipment, and machine supplies.

“Enterprise AI is long on promises, short on proof,” said Kevin Frechette, Co-founder and CEO of Fairmarkit. “Procurement is the exception. The CPOs who have deployed agentic sourcing at scale have the most credible AI story in the building — and now, the P&L to prove it.”

KIT adapts to each organization's categories, policies, and buying rules, then executes across the full sourcing workflow. For routine purchases, KIT runs the entire process without human intervention. For complex strategic events, it accelerates the work while category managers make the calls on risk, relationships, and trade-offs.

Under the hood, KIT is backed by a network of specialized agents, each built to support distinct sourcing workflows:

Intake Agent - A conversational AI copilot captures and helps generate requirements via guided dialogue so requesters submit complete, actionable requests the first time.

- A conversational AI copilot captures and helps generate requirements via guided dialogue so requesters submit complete, actionable requests the first time. RFx Agent - Auto-constructs the right tactical, strategic, complex, or auction event. Bundles similar RFQs and embeds compliance requirements into the event structure.

- Auto-constructs the right tactical, strategic, complex, or auction event. Bundles similar RFQs and embeds compliance requirements into the event structure. Supplier Agent - Matches against 2.7M+ suppliers using category fit and response probability scoring, with real-time diversity tracking across MWBE, WOSB, SDVOSB, and LGBTBE certifications. Monitors contract expirations and triggers competitive sourcing before auto-renewals.

- Matches against 2.7M+ suppliers using category fit and response probability scoring, with real-time diversity tracking across MWBE, WOSB, SDVOSB, and LGBTBE certifications. Monitors contract expirations and triggers competitive sourcing before auto-renewals. Evaluation Agent - Provides role-based visibility controls and scenario modeling by cost or supplier mix, with real-time TCO calculations and a chat interface for interactive bid analysis.

- Provides role-based visibility controls and scenario modeling by cost or supplier mix, with real-time TCO calculations and a chat interface for interactive bid analysis. Auto Compliance - Compliance rules auto-apply by category, region, and spend threshold. Full audit trail, explainable AI, SOC 2 Type 2 certified, zero LLM data retention.

KIT has built-in memory, MCP support, and full observability. Native ERP and P2P integrations pick up requisitions, run the sourcing event, and write results back with no manual handoffs. The solution is already delivering tangible results across Fairmarkit’s partner ecosystem.

“ServiceNow and Fairmarkit share the same conviction: enterprise AI has to act, not just advise. We built our platform to automate the workflows that move business forward; Fairmarkit built KIT to run sourcing events inside those workflows seamlessly. The results have been outstanding and speak to what’s possible with AI,” said Kirsten Loegering, VP Product Management, Finance & Supply Chain Workflows at ServiceNow.

To explain Total Agentic Sourcing, Fairmarkit has partnered with unexpected spokesperson Chris Voss, former FBI lead international kidnapping negotiator and bestselling author of Never Split the Difference. “When AI runs the manual work, high-stakes negotiation becomes the skill that defines procurement's value,” said Voss, who will be speaking at the company’s annual flagship event, SOAR in September.

Total Agentic Sourcing is currently available in private beta. Procurement and sourcing leaders can apply for early access and hear directly from Fairmarkit and The Hackett Group at a live webinar on May 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Register here.

About Fairmarkit

Fairmarkit helps enterprises source smarter and spend better. Its autonomous sourcing platform puts AI agents to work from demand to award, for every category of spend. The result: faster procurement and deeper savings across the entire business. With a 2.7M+ supplier marketplace and native integrations into leading ERP and P2P systems, Fairmarkit meets enterprises where they are. Companies like BP, Boeing, and Snowflake have cut sourcing cycle times up to 86% and eliminated tens of thousands of manual hours every year. Learn more at fairmarkit.com.