Sectigo Partners with F5 to Deliver Automated Certificate Lifecycle Management Across F5 ADSP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced its partnership with F5 to enhance CLM across the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP). Organizations can now automatically issue, deploy, renew, and replace SSL/TLS certificates, reducing manual work and helping prevent certificate-related outages, throughout F5 ADSP environments.

“The partnership between F5 and Sectigo helps F5 users stay ahead of a growing operational challenge—managing certificates as renewal cycles accelerate,” said Henry Lam, Field CTO at Sectigo. Share

As a select partner in the F5 ADSP Partner Program, Sectigo helps F5 users address the growing challenge of managing certificates at scale as renewal cycles shorten. With SSL/TLS certificates now renewed every six months, renewal volumes are rising sharply for IT and security teams. To meet this need, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM) integrates CLM directly into the F5 ADSP, enabling users to manage certificates natively across on‑premises, hybrid, cloud, and edge environments. This integration represents the latest milestone in an ongoing collaboration between Sectigo and F5.

“The partnership between F5 and Sectigo helps F5 users stay ahead of a growing operational challenge—managing certificates as renewal cycles accelerate,” said Henry Lam, Field CTO at Sectigo. “By integrating automated Certificate Lifecycle Management directly into F5 ADSP environments, Sectigo Certificate Manager helps teams eliminate manual certificate renewal work, reduce the risk of outages, and maintain consistent security across applications. Together, Sectigo and F5 give organizations a more reliable way to keep critical services available today, while establishing a strong foundation for a quantum-ready future.”

How does Sectigo integrate with F5 ADSP?

Within the F5 ADSP, Sectigo supports certificate automation for F5 BIG‑IP environments, which are widely used to manage traffic, availability, and security for business‑critical applications. By integrating SCM with BIG‑IP, organizations can automatically issue, deploy, and renew SSL/TLS certificates where they are actively used, helping reduce manual effort and minimize the risk of certificate‑related outages across their F5 infrastructure.

“F5 customers depend on our platform to simplify and scale application delivery and security in complex environments,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5. “By working closely with Sectigo, we’re bringing advanced Certificate Lifecycle Management automation directly into F5 ADSP—helping joint customers reduce risk, streamline operations, and establish long‑term readiness as security requirements continue to evolve.”

The Sectigo integration with F5 ADSP is available now. To learn more about the partnership and integration, please visit our F5 integration page.

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About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest-standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, six combined active seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI, and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

F5 and BIG‑IP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms “partner,” “partners,” “partnership,” or “partnering” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.