Medical University of South Carolina and Revival Healthcare Capital Announce Five-Year Strategic Innovation Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas & CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), a nationally leading academic health system with a growing innovation ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership/collaboration designed to accelerate evaluation, development and clinical advancement of next-generation medical technologies with Revival Healthcare Capital, an investment firm focused on transformative external innovation partnerships in medical devices.

“We are pleased to partner with MUSC to create a repeatable, high-velocity collaboration model that supports our investment strategy and our portfolio companies,” - Todd M. Pope, senior partner at Revival Healthcare Capital. Share

Under the five-year agreement, MUSC and Revival will establish a scalable collaboration model that enables rapid activation of project-specific initiatives.

As part of the collaboration, MUSC clinicians and subject-matter experts may provide clinical and procedural insights to inform the evaluation of technologies aligned with Revival’s investment strategy. In addition, MUSC leaders may serve as advisors to Revival portfolio companies, providing clinical and health system validation to help accelerate the product development lifecycle.

MUSC’s innovation ecosystem is focused on translating scientific discovery and clinical insight into scalable solutions. This partnership with Revival is intended to complement MUSC’s innovation mission by creating a clearer pathway for capital, operational expertise and industry alignment.

The collaboration also creates a pathway for Revival to evaluate select MUSC-originated medical device opportunities. Revival’s investment approach and partners could support later stage clinical development and the advancement of medical device innovation.

“This collaboration reflects MUSC’s commitment to advancing innovation that improves patient care and health outcomes,” said David J. Cole, M.D., FACS, president of MUSC. “By working closely with Revival Healthcare Capital, our clinicians and researchers can help evaluate and inform the development of promising medical technologies, strengthening the pathway from clinical insight to real‑world impact.”

“We are pleased to partner with MUSC to create a repeatable, high-velocity collaboration model that supports our investment strategy and our portfolio companies,” said Todd M. Pope, senior partner at Revival Healthcare Capital. “By combining Revival’s flexible capital model and operational capabilities with MUSC’s strong collaboration across patient care, research and education, we believe this partnership can advance technologies that address unmet patient needs.”

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, with a mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates nearly 3,500 students in six colleges and trains more than 1,060 residents and fellows across its health system. MUSC leads the state in federal, National Institutes of Health and other research funding. For information on our academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. In 2025, for the 11th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $8.9 billion. The more than 36,200 MUSC members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research and patient care.

About Revival Healthcare Capital

Revival Healthcare Capital is an investment firm focused on the MedTech sector. Revival specializes in transformative external innovation partnerships and other opportunities where its team of experienced operators and investors believes it can provide leadership, resources, and deep sector insights - beyond its capital - to further support companies’ growth strategies. For additional information, visit www.rvlhc.com or contact info@rvlhc.com.