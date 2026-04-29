JustFly Analyzes Millions of Bookings to Reveal How Your Zodiac Sign Shapes Travel Behaviors

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zodiac signs don’t just describe personality traits. According to new data from JustFly, it predicts exactly how people travel.

JustFly, one of North America’s leading online travel booking platforms, today released Your Travel Personality According to Your Zodiac Sign, an innovative behavioral report analyzing millions of anonymized flight bookings across all 12 zodiac signs. The findings reveal the way people book, spend, pack and choose where to go aligns with their astrological profiles with a consistency that’s difficult to dismiss.

To interpret the findings, JustFly partnered with Julia Topaz, a renowned astrological author whose work sits at the intersection of personality, identity and the cosmic.

“This is exactly the kind of data that brings astrology into a modern context,” said Topaz. “When you see millions of real travel decisions reflecting zodiac traits so clearly, it becomes much harder to dismiss astrology as purely symbolic. The stars don’t lie, your zodiac doesn’t just describe who you are, it shows up in how you travel, book, and experience the world.”

A Sample of What the Data Reveals

Aquarius is the zodiac’s most spontaneous traveler, booking trips just 38 days before departure!

Sagittarius spends the most on flights, averaging $975.00 per booking.

Aquarius leads in solo travel, with 86% of bookings made for one.

Virgo tops the list for baggage add-ons, making them the most likely to overpack.

Taurus and Libra are the most likely to purchase travel insurance, prioritizing security and peace of mind.

The Bigger Story

While destination choices skew surprisingly similar across the zodiac, such as Las Vegas dominating for nearly every sign, each sign’s off-the-beaten-path picks reveal something more personal. Libra gravitates toward Kos, Greece: beautiful, social, effortlessly photogenic. Scorpio chooses Piura, Peru. Leo, Hiroshima, Japan. Virgo, the Camino de Santiago. Every outlier destination feels less like a random data point and more like a personality test with a boarding pass.

The broader patterns are just as telling. Fire and water signs book the most trips overall. Earth and air signs travel more selectively. Spontaneous signs spend less; intentional signs spend more. Social signs bring people; independent signs disappear alone. Across millions of bookings, the zodiac holds up.

“When we started this campaign, we weren’t entirely sure whether the data would provide sufficient differentiation. So we were pretty surprised ourselves that the personality traits tied to zodiac signs actually came to light in the data. We hope that providing more insights into these preferences helps travelers feel more confident and comfortable with their travel choices,” said Ayoub Hissar, Director of Brand Marketing and Communications at JustFly.

Your Travel Personality According to Your Zodiac Sign is based on an analysis of millions of anonymized flight bookings processed through JustFly, segmented by zodiac sign based on user-reported birth dates. Metrics examined include average booking window, average flight cost, solo vs. group booking rates, baggage and insurance add-on rates, bundle likelihood, and top domestic and international destinations.

For the full report, including sign-by-sign breakdowns, visit https://astrology.justfly.com/

About JustFly

JustFly is an online travel agency created to reach the North American market. Partnering with more than 400 airlines that travel to and from the U.S., JustFly makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. Since 2014, the company has been focused on offering the best travel options while providing a user-friendly and efficient customer experience. More can be found at justfly.com.