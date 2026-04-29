MAS Capital Teamed up With Technology Innovator Darwin Hu to Commercialize AR Glasses With 6G Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with MAS Capital, Silicon Valley based Interdisciplinary Scientist and Innovative Entrepreneur Darwin Hu is forming two new ventures, MAS AVR Inc. and MASCom Corp., to commercialize the next generation AR Glasses and Terahertz (Thz) Wireless Transceiver based 6G technology.

According to Hu, “We are excited to work with MAS Capital to commercialize the replacement of mobile phone screen via a lightweight and low-cost AR eyeglasses with a high definition 200" color screen. After we commercialize MASCom’s 6G miniature transceivers to replace the bulky WiFi boxes and low-speed Bluetooth devices, our AR eyeglasses working with a wearable computer in form of a watch or a belt buckle can enable ultra-high speed data transmission connecting with SpaceX’s Star Link and local telecom’s 6G infrastructures, enabling local AI reasoning, 3D video application and both visually and verbally control electric vehicles, companion robots, office and home appliances.”

“We are devoting extensive resources to incubate MAS AVR and MASCom, as we believe in Hu’s patented technologies both in the US and China. Our plan is to take MAS AVR public on Nasdaq and MASCom on HKEX to raise capital for global expansion,” said Aaron Tsai, Founder and Chief Capitalist of MAS Capital.

About Darwin Hu

As an interdisciplinary innovator, Darwin Hu has over 30 years of experience in business & product development in hi-tech arena, including Sysview, SII, Jasper, WSOT, Syscan, Xerox, Microtek, OKI, AVR, Olivetti, Grundig, etc. He has over 130 patents worldwide, including CMOS sensor, high resolution & speed scanner, MFP, LED backlighting, LCoS microdisplay, Meta-surface planar lens, optics and laser projection display. Innovation on LCoS, SLM holographic display, Terahertz (THz) transceiver, laser light and waveguide for light weight < 50g and AR/VR smart glasses solution.

About MAS Capital

Since 1995 MAS Capital provides financial advisory services, direct investments and incubations to deep tech companies in North America and Greater China. MAS Capital’s advisory services include pre-IPO capital raise, Nasdaq and HKEX IPO, post-IPO capital raise, M&A and global expansion strategy. MAS Capital is a US investment bank with its Asian affiliate HQ based in Shanghai.