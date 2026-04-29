Entrust Announces Collaboration With IBM to Help Enterprises Modernize Cryptography Security Posture and Make the Transition Toward Quantum-Safe Security

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, announced that it is collaborating with IBM Consulting to help enterprises take control of their cryptography and execute a governed transition toward quantum-safe security.

IBM Consulting’s Quantum Safe Transformation Services and the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform will assist organizations in planning, governing, and executing their transition to quantum-resistant cryptography. Share

The collaboration brings together IBM Consulting’s expertise in delivering quantum-safe transformation services with Entrust’s longstanding leadership in PKI, cryptographic security, and hardware security modules for financial institutions, governments, and enterprises.

The joint solution establishes an enterprise-wide cryptographic operating model with the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform (CSP) as a unified control plane – delivering continuous discovery and visibility, policy enforcement, and lifecycle automation across certificates, keys, and secrets. It is designed to help enterprises move beyond “post-quantum awareness” to execution by enabling repeatable cryptographic governance, reducing outages and audit gaps, and systematically reducing cryptographic debt to support crypto-agility and measurable progress toward post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Enterprise Cryptography Designed for Long-Term Resilience

Quantum computing has shifted from a distant concern to a board-level issue. This raises concern, particularly for regulated industries and organizations with long-lived sensitive data. However, the time for organizations to act is now, as threat actors are already harvesting encrypted data for future decryption, while regulatory pressure to meet new standards continues to build globally.

Most enterprises still operate with cryptographic sprawl, with certificates, keys, and secrets spread across legacy systems, cloud services, and DevOps pipelines under inconsistent policies. One-time assessments and fragmented or point toolsets are inherently unable to address these gaps, underscoring the importance of a unified control and remediation plane for keys, secrets, and certificates to enable a successful transformation.

Structured, End-to-End Program Delivery

IBM Consulting’s Quantum Safe Transformation Services and the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform will assist organizations in planning, governing, and executing their transition to quantum-resistant cryptography.

The new joint solution includes:

Enterprise-wide cryptography discovery and risk assessment, leveraging the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform to establish continuous visibility into certificates, keys, secrets, algorithms, and trust anchors, and mapping cryptographic exposure to business services, data longevity, and regulatory impact.

leveraging the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform to establish continuous visibility into certificates, keys, secrets, algorithms, and trust anchors, and mapping cryptographic exposure to business services, data longevity, and regulatory impact. Business-aligned migration roadmap developed using IBM Consulting’s Quantum Safe Migration Orchestrator converting assessment insights into a prioritized, risk-based plan aligned to compliance and operational needs.

developed using IBM Consulting’s Quantum Safe Migration Orchestrator converting assessment insights into a prioritized, risk-based plan aligned to compliance and operational needs. Managed execution and ongoing governance to phase in changes safely, enforce cryptographic policy, automate lifecycle workflows, and support hybrid and post-quantum adoption with continuous compliance.

“With regulatory expectations increasing and quantum computing advances continuing to accelerate, organizations can no longer treat quantum risk as a future concern. Preparation can no longer be delayed,” said Dinesh Nagarajan, Executive Partner and Global Service Line Leader for Quantum‑Safe and Data Security, IBM Consulting. “By partnering with Entrust, we can help organizations move decisively toward post‑quantum readiness, with solutions built for sustainable governance, resilience, and scale.”

Delivering 360º Control, Confidence, and Readiness at Scale

IBM Consulting and Entrust bring together two complementary strengths to help enterprises modernize cryptography and make the transition toward quantum-safe security.

Centralized and unified cryptographic control plane

Entrust provides a single enterprise control plane across PKI, certificates, keys, secrets, and cryptographic controls, which will be deployed and operated by IBM Consulting to deliver consistent visibility, policy enforcement, and governance at scale.

Entrust provides a single enterprise control plane across PKI, certificates, keys, secrets, and cryptographic controls, which will be deployed and operated by IBM Consulting to deliver consistent visibility, policy enforcement, and governance at scale. Accelerated cryptographic maturity aligned to business risk

IBM Consulting helps organizations align cryptographic risk to business services, data longevity, and regulatory exposure, while Entrust’s platform supports audit-ready metrics and prioritized remediation.

IBM Consulting helps organizations align cryptographic risk to business services, data longevity, and regulatory exposure, while Entrust’s platform supports audit-ready metrics and prioritized remediation. Minimized operational complexity

IBM Consulting’s transformation services help minimize disruption, while Entrust’s vendor-neutral platform simplifies cryptographic policy management across legacy, cloud, DevOps, and hybrid environments.

“Quantum preparedness starts with regaining control of your cryptography across applications, clouds, identities, and infrastructure. We are excited to partner with IBM Consulting, which brings deep expertise in orchestrating the enterprise transformation required to deliver effective cryptographic management. Entrust supports this with its unified control plane for PKI, keys, certificates, and secrets, anchored in post-quantum compliant hardware security modules. Together, we can help customers establish governance, reduce operational risk today, and adopt crypto-agility so they can transition to post-quantum standards with confidence,” said Mike Baxter, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Entrust.

Organizations can engage IBM Consulting and Entrust to deliver enterprise-wide cryptographic posture management and quantum-safe transformation services. For additional information, visit: https://www.entrust.com/partners/directory/ibm-consulting

Resources:

Identity Thread podcast episode: Hear directly from Entrust and IBM experts on why post‑quantum timelines are compressing – and what organizations must do now to move beyond cryptographic discovery to real post-quantum deployment. Tune in now to learn more: https://www.entrust.com/resources/identity-thread/podcasts/from-discovery-to-deployment-solving-the-pq-timeline-compression-challenge

Hear directly from Entrust and IBM experts on why post‑quantum timelines are compressing – and what organizations must do now to move beyond cryptographic discovery to real post-quantum deployment. Tune in now to learn more: https://www.entrust.com/resources/identity-thread/podcasts/from-discovery-to-deployment-solving-the-pq-timeline-compression-challenge Webinar: In this joint session, IBM Consulting and Entrust experts share how organizations can achieve enterprise-wide cryptographic maturity and quantum-safe transformation with AI-accelerated orchestration: https://www.entrust.com/resources/webinarscommid=667335&bt_tok=FastPass_Token1

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.