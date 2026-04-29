SS&C Unveils WorkHQ to Power Enterprise Agentic Automation

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Blue Prism WorkHQ, its agentic automation platform designed to help enterprises operationalize agentic AI safely, transparently and with full control of end-to-end workflows.

Unveiled at a live event at Nasdaq in New York City, WorkHQ introduces a unified control plane orchestrating people, AI agents, APIs and digital workers into a single governed environment.

SS&C developed WorkHQ based on its own experience operating at scale across regulated industries. Today, SS&C supports more than 23,000 customers globally with the help of 4,000+ digital workers and more than 50 AI agents. These efforts have enabled SS&C to significantly improve operational efficiency in key processes, reducing processing times by up to 95% in key workflows.

“WorkHQ was built for the enterprise problem, not the enterprise demo. Most organizations deploying AI today are navigating hundreds of systems, legacy infrastructure, and compliance requirements that don't bend to accommodate new technology. We designed WorkHQ for that reality from the ground up,” said Rob Stone, General Manager, Intelligent Automation & Analytics. “We had an advantage of deploying the platform inside a large, complex, regulated operation before it ever reached a customer. With SS&C as Customer Zero, we optimized WorkHQ through real-time, observable, everyday use. What our enterprise clients get is a platform built for their world, proven in ours.”

WorkHQ offers:

Centralized control : Unlike fragmented point tools or AI-only platforms, WorkHQ enables organizations to design, orchestrate, execute, and manage all types of automated work; AI agents, digital workers, and APIs together, with people in the loop where required.

: Unlike fragmented point tools or AI-only platforms, WorkHQ enables organizations to design, orchestrate, execute, and manage all types of automated work; AI agents, digital workers, and APIs together, with people in the loop where required. Governance by design : Security, auditability and compliance are embedded at the workflow level. Built‑in governance, human‑in‑the‑loop oversight and the SS&C AI Gateway AI governance layer ensure organisations can adopt AI faster while remaining compliant.

: Security, auditability and compliance are embedded at the workflow level. Built‑in governance, human‑in‑the‑loop oversight and the SS&C AI Gateway AI governance layer ensure organisations can adopt AI faster while remaining compliant. Hybrid automation approach : WorkHQ complements existing RPA and BPM investments, enabling customers to introduce AI agents where they add value while retaining deterministic automation where control is essential.

: WorkHQ complements existing RPA and BPM investments, enabling customers to introduce AI agents where they add value while retaining deterministic automation where control is essential. Builds on existing foundations : WorkHQ is designed to complement and connect with existing Blue Prism platforms, enabling innovation without disrupting the existing technology infrastructure.

: WorkHQ is designed to complement and connect with existing Blue Prism platforms, enabling innovation without disrupting the existing technology infrastructure. Reusability: Workflows and AI agents are designed to be modular, reusable and composable, cutting time to automation and increasing scale across enterprises.

“Organizations across the globe are forging ahead with the use of AI agents. According to IDC research, over the coming year, organizations expect to roughly double the number of types of AI agents they deploy into production,” said Neil Ward-Dutton, V.P. of Agentic Automation & AI Technology research at IDC. “To deliver measurable, lasting value from their AI investments at scale, organizations are focusing on unifying tools and practices relating to orchestration and governance. Platforms capable of enabling this will create huge value.”

WorkHQ provides a foundation for enterprises to move from isolated AI use cases to governed, enterprise-wide automation enabling organizations to scale from dozens to thousands of AI agents while maintaining control, transparency, and resilience. Learn more about WorkHQ here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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