NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to SLAM 2026-1 Limited and SLAM 2026-1 LLC (together, SLAM 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. SLAM 2026-1 represents the fifth aviation ABS transaction sponsored by SKY Aero Management Limited and SKY Leasing, LLC (SKY or the Company). The Company is comprised of 47 individuals operating out of five offices with headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 105 aircraft under management valued at over $4.8 billion. The Company has reported a profit for the last four fiscal years. Affiliates of SKY will retain the equity position in SLAM 2026-1 at closing, as it has done in its previous securitizations.

Proceeds from the Series A Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 28 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 24 narrowbody aircraft (72.8% by value), three widebody aircraft (25.3%), and one turboprop aircraft (1.9%) on lease to 16 lessees located in 14 jurisdictions. As of February 28, 2026, the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 6.4 years and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 6.6 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $1.08 billion.

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