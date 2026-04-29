MLT Aikins Launches Laurel as its AI Timekeeping Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MLT Aikins LLP, one of Canada’s largest law firms, is advancing its timekeeping capabilities with the launch of Laurel across its seven offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Laurel is a modern work intelligence platform that helps professional service firms record billable time and understand how work happens.

MLT Aikins LLP, one of Canada’s largest law firms, is advancing its timekeeping capabilities with the launch of Laurel across its seven offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Share

The decision followed a rigorous pilot and evaluation process in which the firm assessed Laurel across billable time capture, timekeeper efficiency, user experience, narrative compliance with client billing requirements, and profitability insights. With this move, MLT Aikins will eliminate manual timekeeping processes, reduce revenue leakage through more accurate time capture, strengthen consistency in clients receiving timely invoices, and gain real-time insight into how the firm invests time across matters, teams, and clients.

Tamara Sinclair, Chief Operating Officer at MLT Aikins, said:

“We have been searching for a timekeeping solution that makes it easier for our lawyers to record time, capturing and structuring work data automatically, and from anywhere and on any device. Laurel does that and proves to be a fantastic partner to work with; they are agile, responsive, and it felt like we were one team working together. We are excited to give our lawyers and client-facing team members access to this technology and to use the insights it generates to serve our clients better.”

Emil Dyrvig, CRO of Laurel, said:

“MLT Aikins ran a world-class evaluation process, putting Laurel through its paces across offices, practice areas, and user types before committing. That kind of diligence is exactly what sets the leading firms apart, and their decision to deploy Laurel across their Canadian offices is a signal of the direction the market is moving. We are proud to partner with Western Canada’s largest law firm as they build the data-driven foundation for the next generation of legal practice demands.”

About MLT Aikins

MLT Aikins is a full-service law firm of more than 350 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market’s unique legal and business landscapes. With offices in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Regina and Winnipeg, MLT Aikins provides deep regional insight, practical legal guidance and a national reputation for excellence.

About Laurel

Laurel is the world's first Work Intelligence platform built for professional services. The platform's AI transforms how firms track and optimize their most valuable resource: time. By automating timekeeping and ensuring narrative compliance with client billing guidelines and outside counsel guidelines, Laurel helps lawyers capture billable work accurately and submit time that meets the standards clients demand. Connecting time data to business outcomes, Laurel enables many of the world's leading law firms to reduce write-downs, improve realization rates, and make data-driven decisions about how their people and matters are performing.