Dentrix Ascend Introduces Next Generation Clinical Workflow Built with AWS

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein One, the global leader in dental technology, today announced the launch of its Next Generation Clinical Workflow, a voice-driven, AI-enabled advancement embedded within the Dentrix Ascend platform that transforms how dentistry is delivered at the chairside. The Next Generation Clinical Workflow represents the next step in Henry Schein One’s ongoing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring generative AI into everyday clinical workflows.

Henry Schein One today announced the launch of its Next Generation Clinical Workflow, a voice-driven, AI-enabled advancement embedded within the Dentrix Ascend platform that transforms how dentistry is delivered at the chairside. Share

The Next Generation Clinical Workflow brings imaging, charting, diagnostics, and treatment planning into a single, continuous experience. Clinicians can capture data, navigate the system, and complete documentation using voice and AI without breaking focus or leaving the patient. AI-enabled capabilities within the workflow are intended as a detection aid to support dentists and healthcare providers, used alongside clinical findings and practitioner judgment in making final diagnostic and treatment decisions. By enabling doctors to stay in a single pair of gloves, the technology helps improve efficiency and patient engagement during exams and treatment.

Henry Schein One’s dental technology platforms support more than 100,000 global locations, including approximately 90% of the top DSOs, processing over 120 million claims annually. With more than 191 million eligibility checks and 22 million completed digital forms, the scale of structured clinical and operational data inside the platform enables AI to work in real workflows, not in isolation.

At its core is a simple idea: when clinical workflows work better, practices perform better.

“For too long, clinicians have had to adapt to software instead of software adapting to how clinicians work,” said Dr. Ryan Hungate, Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer, Henry Schein One. “With Next Generation Clinical Workflow, we’re embedding intelligence directly into the flow of care, connecting what happens chairside to the operational and financial outcomes that follow.”

The Next Generation Clinical Workflow today includes:

Image Verify: Real-time AI review of radiographs helps support image quality, staff training, and cleaner claims through stronger documentation.

Real-time AI review of radiographs helps support image quality, staff training, and cleaner claims through stronger documentation. Voice Notes: Automatically captures and generates structured clinical notes from ambient chairside conversations, saving charting time while supporting clinical accuracy.

Automatically captures and generates structured clinical notes from ambient chairside conversations, saving charting time while supporting clinical accuracy. Voice Perio: Enables hands-free periodontal charting through voice, helping clinicians to document findings quickly and accurately without breaking clinical flow.

Enables hands-free periodontal charting through voice, helping clinicians to document findings quickly and accurately without breaking clinical flow. Detect AI: Through integrated third-party AI diagnostic capabilities powered by Videa, clinicians can surface potential areas of concern as a detection aid to support diagnosis, used alongside clinical judgment and other patient findings.

Looking ahead, Henry Schein One’s vision for the Next Generation Clinical Workflow includes expanding intelligence deeper into the clinical experience through capabilities such as AI-powered image magnification to help better see areas for clinician review, disease progression analysis using heat mapping to highlight changes over time, voice charting that converts spoken findings into structured chart entries in real time, voice command for hands-free navigation across imaging, charting, and workflows, and AI treatment planning coaching to support more effective treatment conversations and help improve case acceptance.

Together, these innovations point toward a more connected clinical experience where intelligence supports clinicians at every step of care, helping improve consistency, efficiency, and practice performance.

For DSOs, consistency and scalability are critical across multi-location environments where variation can impact both care and performance.

“When clinical data, imaging, and AI are fully integrated into one platform, it creates a more standardized and efficient experience across locations,” said Dr. AJ Acierno, Chief Clinical Officer, Smile Brands. “That consistency supports better patient outcomes while driving operational performance at scale.”

By connecting insights directly to structured documentation and treatment planning, the workflow helps reduce downstream friction, supporting cleaner claims, faster approvals, and more predictable performance.

“What stands out in this next phase of Dentrix Ascend is not just the dedication to innovation, but the velocity at which meaningful capabilities are reaching clinicians and their teams,” said Dr. Lou Graham, Founder, Catapult Education. “When clinical technology is embedded into everyday workflow in practical ways, it has the potential to improve both the provider and patient experience.”

The launch marks another step in Henry Schein One’s broader vision to bring connected, AI-powered workflows into every layer of practice performance.

To learn more and see a live demo, join Henry Schein One at booth #300 at THRIVELIVE, Henry Schein’s premier annual dental education event.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One is the global leader in dental technology, delivering integrated solutions that connect practice operations, clinical workflows, and patient experience. Dentrix Ascend is its cloud-based platform built to help practices grow with less complexity. With more than 100,000 global locations on the platform, Henry Schein One provides the infrastructure, the data foundation, the pre-built AI agents, and the open build layer that dental AI runs on. Henry Schein One, LLC, is a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and Internet Brands.