KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to RAM 2026-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes issued by RAM 2026-1, LLC (RAM 2026-1), a $156.5 million property tax lien ABS transaction. Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 8,065 property tax lien assets from municipalities within 10 states, including New Jersey (24.1%), Florida (18.3%), and South Carolina (16.4%), with a redemptive value of approximately $89.9 million and a weighted average original lien rate of 8.8%. RAM 2026-1 is a partially pre-funded transaction where the Notes are initially supported by $73.5 million deposited into two prefunding accounts (approximately 47.0% of the initial Note balance) that will be used to purchase tax liens subject to certain eligibility criteria.

RAM Financial Group, LLC (RAM or the Company) was founded in 2019 and is a specialty finance holding company that purchases real estate tax liens from government entities or third parties. The Company is comprised of seven individuals operating out of offices across the country. As of February 28, 2026, RAM has originated over $840.0 million in tax liens across 11 states, of which approximately $230.0 million are outstanding.

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