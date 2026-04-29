Tour24 Announces All-In Pricing with Engrain to Power Fee Transparency using ToriAI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, the leading provider of self-guided tours in multifamily, today announced an expanded integration with Engrain, the leader in map-based data visualization for rental housing, introducing enhanced capabilities through ToriAI to deliver all-in pricing, fee data, and leasing intelligence directly within the self-guided tour experience.

“Fee transparency starts with a single source of truth. With Engrain and Tour24 aligned on the same data, and ToriAI delivering it in real time during the tour, the experience is seamless for prospects and far more efficient for our teams.” Share

Built on Tour24’s self-guided tour infrastructure, ToriAI addresses one of the industry’s most urgent challenges. The integration with Engrain’s SightMap supports fee transparency requirements by enabling clear, configurable presentation of pricing and fees at the exact moment prospects are making decisions. By embedding intelligence directly into the tour, Tour24 eliminates reliance on fragmented communication and delayed follow-up.

"Our expanded partnership with Tour24 brings SightMap fee data directly into ToriAI's conversational chatbot, giving prospects accurate, all-in pricing during the tour and meeting the level of transparency today's renters expect," said Brent Steiner, Founder and CEO of Engrain.

Tour24 self-guided tours already generate 35% more tours across portfolios, with 58% occurring outside business hours and 82% happening the same day. ToriAI is designed for this always-on leasing environment, ensuring prospects receive immediate, accurate answers without requiring onsite staff.

“Fee transparency is no longer optional. It is being defined by rapidly evolving state regulations, and operators are under real pressure to get it right across every property,” said Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO and Founder of Tour24. “With ToriAI, powered by our deeper integration with Engrain, we’re bringing fee transparency support directly into the tour experience. Prospects can view accurate, all-in pricing and fee details, while operators can present that information within the leasing journey without adding operational complexity. This improves transparency, reduces friction and builds trust earlier in the leasing journey.”

Fee Transparency Built into Every Tour

As fee transparency regulations expand across U.S. markets, operators are managing increasingly complex compliance requirements. Fee transparency laws exist to protect prospects, but a wall of disclosures at the wrong moment does not inform anyone. It creates confusion. Tour24 is built to meet state-level fee transparency requirements while surfacing the fees prospects actually care about. Operators deliver consistent pricing, prospects get clarity, and the tour experience remains seamless.

Through its expanded integration with Engrain’s SightMap, ToriAI surfaces itemized pricing and fee information directly within the self-guided tour experience. “Fee transparency starts with a single source of truth,” said Kory Nelson, VP of Sales & Marketing at Birge & Held. “With Engrain and Tour24 aligned on the same data, and ToriAI delivering it in real time during the tour, the experience is seamless for prospects and far more efficient for our teams.”

Prospects can view total leasing prices, including all essential, move-in basics, situational, and personal add-on fees, before they leave the property. Operators can implement fee transparency at the property- and unit- level or scale it across entire portfolios without introducing additional workflows or manual oversight. The integration is available to all mutual Engrain and Tour24 clients and is included with any active SightMap subscription.

From Tours to Actionable Leasing Intelligence

ToriAI captures real-time behavioral signals during each self-guided tour and syncs them directly into CRM systems. Leasing teams gain immediate insight into prospect intent, enabling more informed, relevant follow-up and reducing repetitive outreach.

Self-Guided Tours as Operational Infrastructure

With ToriAI embedded into every tour, Tour24 positions self-guided touring as core leasing infrastructure, not just a marketing tool. The platform unifies pricing accuracy, supports fee transparency, prospect engagement, and leasing intelligence into a single, real-time system. The result is fewer manual processes, more consistent renter experiences, and faster leasing outcomes driven by live data.

About Tour24

Tour24 is a multi-award-winning platform built for multifamily that helps operators drive more leases through self-guided tours enhanced with ToriAI. Prospects can tour anytime, get instant answers, and move seamlessly to the next step, resulting in more tours, higher-intent leads, and stronger lease conversions without adding on-site workload.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.