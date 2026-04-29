Ripple and OKX Partner to Expand RLUSD Access and Global Liquidity

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, and OKX, the blockchain technology and trading company serving more than 120 million people globally, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to eligible markets on OKX — significantly expanding global access, liquidity, and trading utility for the enterprise-grade stablecoin.

RLUSD is now live on OKX for spot trading across 280+ pairs, including the XRP/RLUSD pair, and can be used as institutional-grade margin collateral for derivatives, including perpetual futures where available. Deposits and withdrawals are enabled via the XRP Ledger (XRPL), with direct minting and redemption ensuring consistent access to liquidity. Additional integrations across the OKX ecosystem are planned.

"As RLUSD adoption accelerates, we're seeing strong demand across both crypto-native and institutional markets, particularly for high-quality collateral," said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. "Partnering with OKX gives users more ways to deploy capital efficiently across spot and derivatives, while deepening RLUSD liquidity on one of the world's largest trading platforms."

Deep Liquidity via OKX’s Unified Order Book

On many exchanges, liquidity is fragmented with different pools for every pair. OKX solves this with the global scale of its Unified Order Book, which consolidates all eligible pairs into one liquidity pool, interface, and price discovery mechanism.

Within OKX's Unified Order Book, RLUSD can be used to trade and collateralize positions across both spot and derivatives markets, enabling more flexible margin management and streamlined capital deployment without moving funds across platforms. Execution is supported by Ripple Prime, Ripple's institutional prime brokerage, within OKX’s unified trading environment.

Scaling RLUSD Across Global Markets

Since launching in December 2024, RLUSD has surpassed $1.5 billion in market capitalization and is live on leading global exchanges.

RLUSD is a compliance-first, enterprise-grade stablecoin that is redeemable for U.S. dollars and backed by reserves including U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and other cash equivalents. RLUSD is built for regulated finance — with transparency, trust, and institutional utility at its core.

Jack McDonald and OKX U.S. CEO Roshan Robert will discuss the future of institutional stablecoin adoption at XRP Las Vegas on April 30, 2026.

*OKX product and service availability differs by region.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company known for its global crypto trading platform and its on-chain wallet and marketplace. The company develops technology and applications to modernize money and markets. OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto and payment apps, having processed trillions of dollars in transactions by more than 120 million people around the world.

OKX is headquartered in San Jose, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East, with regional offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, OKX has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. It holds licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com.