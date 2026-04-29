Albany Engineered Composites Receives Pratt & Whitney Engine Component Contract Through 2036

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), a segment of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), has received a long-term contract from Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, to produce composite structural engine components for the commercial aviation Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine.

“We are honored to be selected by Pratt & Whitney for this critical composite engine content. This award reflects AEC’s ability to deliver high-volume, high-precision composite structures with consistency and excellence,” said Chris Stone, president of AEC. “It marks a major milestone in our relationship and underscores the strength of our operational performance, our technology and our people.”

The award marks AEC’s first volume production program with Pratt & Whitney and expands the company’s portfolio of complex composite engine structures for the aerospace industry.

“Our strategy is simple: perform for Pratt & Whitney and grow,” said Jeff Daniel, vice president of the commercial segment at AEC.

About Albany Engineered Composites

Albany Engineered Composites, Inc. (AEC) a segment of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), designs and manufactures advanced engineered composite components for engine and airframe applications in commercial and military aircraft, missiles and unmanned vehicles. AEC’s specialty composite solutions enable current and next-generation aircraft to perform better while being more fuel efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly. News and information can be found on the Internet at Albany Engineered Composites, on Facebook or on LinkedIn.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany is a leading materials science developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses:

Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed consumable belts, essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue, and towel, as well as pulp, non-wovens, and a variety of other industrial applications.

Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.

Albany International is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, operates 25 facilities in 12 countries, employs approximately 5,700 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.