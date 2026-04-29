Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Brings Iconic Swim and Resort Style to Fans Year-Round, Powered by LTK

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and LTK, the platform built for trusted recommendations, today announced a new partnership that brings Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s iconic swim and resort style to fans year-round through shoppable experiences in the LTK app, across its social platforms, and on its own website.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s official profile on the LTK app will create a new destination for fans to discover and shop style inspired by their favorite talent, editorial features, and cultural moments throughout the year. Share

Launching alongside the highly anticipated annual issue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s official profile on the LTK app will create a new destination for fans to discover and shop style inspired by their favorite talent, editorial features, and cultural moments throughout the year. At the same time, LTK will power shoppability across Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s social content, helping turn its influence into a more direct shopping experience wherever audiences engage with the brand.

For over 60 years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has defined swim style and created some of the most talked-about cultural and fashion moments. Now, through LTK, that influence will extend beyond the issue itself into an always-on experience where fans can instantly shop the looks behind Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s most iconic shoots and viral moments.

The partnership marks Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first move into social commerce, selecting LTK as the infrastructure partner to help turn its editorial authority into ongoing discovery, engagement and shopping. By combining an official presence in the LTK app with shopping powered across its social platforms, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is creating a year-round destination for fans to engage with and shop its signature style.

The partnership also reinforces LTK’s role as the trusted infrastructure behind modern social commerce experiences. With more than 400,000 creators, over 8,000 global retailers, and $6 billion in annual retail sales, LTK provides the scale, data and tools needed to turn cultural influence into commerce.

Through LTK, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can reach a high-intent audience of millions of monthly users who come to discover and shop through trusted recommendations, while unlocking new opportunities around key cultural moments throughout the year, including its annual runway show, which will be shoppable in real time as looks are posted live on LTK.

Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/SI_Swimsuit

About Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About LTK

LTK is the global creator commerce platform that turned creator influence into a worldwide economy. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, LTK is a three-sided marketplace with dedicated platforms for creators, brands, and consumers.

LTK empowers creators to retain, nurture and grow direct relationships with their audiences through their LTK profiles, creating lasting businesses. For brands, LTK is a full-funnel, performance channel that scales globally, and turns creators into a retailer’s tech-enabled power partner. Today, LTK powers over $5B in annual retail sales, supports 55,000+ creator-brand collaborations each year, and enables more than 9,000 retailers and 1M+ brands to scale through creator-led marketing. LTK’s mission to empower creator success has led to over $3B invested in creators and helped nearly 400 women become self-made millionaires. Nearly 40% of Gen Z and Millennial women in the U.S. use LTK to discover and follow trusted creators, fueling the platform’s 40M+ monthly users.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, LTK operates across five continents. Download the LTK app in the App Store or Google Play. For updates, follow @ltk.hq on Instagram and @shopltk on X and LTK on LinkedIn.