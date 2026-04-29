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Trivest Partners Announces Sale of Young American Food Brands (Miami Beef)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a private investment firm focused exclusively on partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses, today announced the successful sale of Miami Beef, now operating as Young American Food Brands (“YAFB” or the “Company”), to Falfurrias Management Partners, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented middle-market businesses.

YAFB was founded in 1972 by Michael Young. Now led by his sons, the Company has grown into a diversified protein platform serving retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Trivest partnered with the Young family in early 2022 through the Trivest Growth Investment Fund (“TGIF”), a non-control fund focused on accelerating growth while allowing founders to keep operational and economic control of their businesses. During Trivest’s partnership, YAFB experienced significant expansion across its product portfolio and geographic footprint through organic growth and four strategic add-on acquisitions.

Jamie Elias, Managing Partner of the Trivest Growth Investment Fund, said, “We are proud to have partnered with the Young family during a period of meaningful growth for the business. Together, we supported the Company’s evolution into a scaled platform while preserving the foundation that has driven its success for more than fifty years.”

“We brought our full suite of resources to accelerate growth over the last four years. We’re excited about YAFB’s trajectory given its organic growth momentum, talented management team and add-on acquisition capabilities. This is a marquee example of how we partner with founders to achieve our Path to 3x goals,” said Jonathan Schonfeld, Principal at Trivest.

Robert Young, Chief Executive Officer of Young American Food Brands, added, “Bringing on Trivest as a partner was a pivotal moment for the Company and for our family. They helped us institutionalize the business and transform into an industry-disruptor with size, scale and a leading management team to back it up. Trivest helped us build the foundation for long-term transformational growth.”

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisors and DarrowEverett LLP served as legal advisors to Young American Food Brands and Trivest Partners.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses across North America, in both control and non-control transactions. For more information, visit www.trivest.com.

About Young American Food Brands

Founded in 1972 and doing business as Miami Beef, Young American Food Brands is a leading supplier of fresh and frozen meat products to retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Its portfolio includes Miami Beef, Free Graze, Florida Raised, Sizzle King, Young Ridge, Brooklyn Burger, Devault Foods, Hofmann Sausage, and Best Provision, with operations in South Florida, New York, and New Jersey. Young American Food Brands is a parent company designed to support a portfolio of regional and national brands with shared values, scalable infrastructure, and a focus on quality, innovation, and growth.

Contacts

Belle Verhulst
iverhulst@trivest.com
(631) 697-3893

Industry:

Trivest Partners

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Belle Verhulst
iverhulst@trivest.com
(631) 697-3893

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