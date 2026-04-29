Santa Fe CONNECT Generates Millions in Community Impact, Setting a National Model for Government-Led Care Coordination

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded in 2017, Santa Fe CONNECT represents a bold, unified vision between Santa Fe County and the City of Santa Fe. Since 2019, County and City staff have collaborated with one another to establish a care coordination and navigation network that connects individuals to health care and public services through trained navigators embedded across clinics, public agencies, and community-based organizations.

"When public agencies invest in their communities, rally community partners around a common goal, and deliver the tools to deliver on it, real momentum builds. You see better outcomes, stronger families, and measurable financial returns." Share

CONNECT started off with 8 programs and 13 navigators who worked together to break down silos, expand community partnerships, and encourage collaboration across the county. CONNECT has transformed the care coordination network in Santa Fe into a powerhouse network of 79 organizations and 300+ navigators who are collaborating, leveraging resources, and supporting individuals via a closed loop referral platform.

A new case study of CONNECT reveals how a government-led, technology-powered approach to care coordination is delivering measurable economic and health impact for the community. Powered by Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for integrating health and community-based care, the initiative has generated more than $33 million in estimated healthcare savings and economic value for households since 2019, while building a more accountable system of care for residents.

The findings show what’s possible when public agencies replace siloed, manual processes with a unified, accountable record of care. By aligning government leadership, standardizing workflows, and investing in shared tech infrastructure, Santa Fe has transformed their model of community care with measurable impact and return on investment (ROI). Since adopting Unite Us’ closed-loop platform in 2019, Santa Fe CONNECT has:

Generated an estimated $13.4 million in healthcare cost savings

Produced an estimated $19.7 million in household economic value

Saved nearly 3,300 administrative hours

Coordinated 17,500+ referrals serving 13,000+ residents

Increased case resolution rates from 72% to 90%

Expanding Impact: A Blueprint for Other Communities

The results point to a broader opportunity for public sector leaders, both in-state and nationwide. In Santa Fe County specifically, more than 28% of residents (one in four) rely on Medicaid. If health-related non-medical needs were fully addressed for all of Santa Fe’s Medicaid population, the community could generate as much as $45.4 million in healthcare savings, based on comparable initiatives in other states.

“Santa Fe CONNECT shows what’s possible when government decides to lead from the front,” said Taylor Justice, CEO and Co-Founder of Unite Us. “When public agencies invest in their communities, rally community partners around a common goal, and provide the tools to deliver on it, real momentum builds. You see better outcomes, stronger families, and measurable financial returns. This isn’t just a pilot or a one-off success story, it’s a practical, scalable model that counties and states across the country can put into action.”

Santa Fe CONNECT offers a scalable blueprint for other government agencies seeking to:

Build a unified care infrastructure

Invest in community-based care navigation

Leverage shared technology for accountability and transparency

Use real-time data to drive decisions

By aligning public leadership, community partnerships, and technology, Santa Fe CONNECT and Unite Us are proving that coordinated care at scale is not only possible; it delivers a measurable return on investment.

Click here to read the full case study.

About Unite Us

Founded in 2013 by Military Veterans, Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.