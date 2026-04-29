Modern Treasury Integrates With Polygon to Accelerate Stablecoin Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced an integration on Polygon to support USDC. The integration will help more businesses move between Polygon and the U.S. financial system without managing separate systems for fiat and stablecoins.

"Stablecoins are quickly becoming core financial infrastructure, and Polygon is where a lot of that activity is happening. It’s great to see Modern Treasury making it easier for businesses to work with USDC on Polygon within existing financial workflows." Share

Polygon has emerged as a leading blockchain for payments, with over $2.4 trillion transferred on the network to date. Live for five years with 99.999% uptime and millions of users, Polygon offers the performance and reliability required for enterprise-grade financial applications. Transactions settle in approximately two seconds, with the average cost of sending USDC at just $0.0008.

Through this integration, Modern Treasury customers can:

Convert USD to USDC and back through programmatic on- and off-ramps

Move funds on Polygon with built-in compliance and near-instant settlement

Orchestrate payments across ACH, wires, RTP, FedNow, push-to-card, and stablecoin rails in a single system

Reconcile fiat and on-chain activity through a unified ledger

Together, these capabilities support use cases such as cross-border payouts, marketplace disbursements, treasury management, and real-time global fund movement, without requiring teams to stitch together separate providers.

“Adopting stablecoins shouldn’t mean introducing new systems, new ledgers, and new operational overhead,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “Polygon has processed trillions in value, making it one of the most proven networks for stablecoin payments. By integrating it into our platform, we’re enabling teams to send, receive, and reconcile stablecoin payments as easily as any other payment method.”

By offering Polygon as a native rail within Payments, teams can launch stablecoin products in days, not weeks, with compliance, accounts, and ledgering already integrated.

“Stablecoins are quickly becoming core financial infrastructure, and Polygon is where a lot of that activity is happening. It’s great to see Modern Treasury making it easier for businesses to work with USDC on Polygon within existing financial workflows,” said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs. “This kind of integration is what helps companies move between traditional finance and onchain payments without adding complexity.”

With this integration, Modern Treasury continues to expand its multi-rail platform. Instead of managing separate stacks, teams can build once and scale across new rails as they emerge.

Learn more about how to easily build products that move money across fiat and stablecoins at moderntreasury.com/products/payments.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs is a global blockchain payments company building and operating infrastructure to move money instantly, reliably, and at internet scale, with the mission to move all money onchain. It is building the Polygon Open Money Stack, an open and integrated stack of services and technologies to instantly and reliably move money anywhere, and put it to work. Its infrastructure has facilitated trillions of dollars in onchain value transfer and supported millions of transactions daily for some of the globe's largest banks, fintechs, enterprises, and consumer applications.