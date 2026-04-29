Fully Booked Momentus Mission Advances Through Preliminary Design Review, Driving Toward 2027 Launch Under NASA Contracts

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company specializing in satellite technology, space transportation, and in‑orbit services, today announced they completed the Preliminary Design Review for the Vigoride 8 mission, a fully booked flight carrying the Spaceworks COSMIC payload and the NASA‑commissioned Juno Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) payload. A Preliminary Design Review verifies that a mission or system’s proposed design meets all requirements and is technically sound enough to advance into detailed development. Completing this significant milestone keeps the mission on schedule for an early 2027 launch. This design work is being conducted by Momentus under two contracts it has signed with NASA.

“The successful completion of the Preliminary Design Review reflects the strength of our engineering team and the close collaboration with our customers,” said Tom Malko, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Momentus. “Vigoride 8 is a complex, fully booked mission, and this milestone confirms that our design is sound and ready to advance into detailed development. We’re proud of the progress and excited to keep driving toward launch.”

The completion of the Preliminary Design Review provides further indication of the Company’s operational progress and commercial traction that matter to our long‑term trajectory.

A fully manifested mission demonstrates early customer commitment and demand for Momentus’ in‑space transportation services.

A successful Preliminary Design Review confirms that the program is ready to enter detailed design, a key step toward maintaining schedule discipline.

A clear path to Critical Design Review in late May 2026 provides visibility into the program’s next major milestone and supports confidence in the mission timeline.

Investment in expanded infrastructure, including the new facility used for the review, positions the company to support higher mission throughput and future growth.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. Through its Vigoride orbital service vehicle, the company delivers hosted payload support, last-mile delivery, and servicing capabilities tailored to scalable mission architectures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 31, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.