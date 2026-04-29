Joe Gibbs Racing Partners with MythWorx for AI Acceleration

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that MythWorx, a next-generation artificial intelligence startup with a unique AI/AGI construct and architecture and pioneering reasoning capabilities, has joined the team with a multi-year agreement to be featured as an associate partner on Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for the remainder of the season beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

In a constantly evolving industry like NASCAR that is driven by speed and efficiency, MythWorx will work with Joe Gibbs Racing to enhance the organization’s AI capabilities across multiple departments.

“MythWorx was built for exactly this kind of environment,” said Jason Williamson, CEO of MythWorx. “When compute, testing and hardware are constrained, the advantage shifts to systems that can reason, adapt and learn in real time and at a lower cost. That’s where we outperform traditional AI.”

MythWorx branding will be featured on the lower rear-quarter panel of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota starting this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Hamlin is no stranger to success at Texas, with three career wins in addition to eight top-five finishes, 16 top-10s and 330 laps led.

“We're thrilled to welcome MythWorx as a partner,” said Chris Gilligan, chief information officer for JGR. “Their innovative approach to AI brings a level of capability we believe can be truly transformative for our engineering programs. The precision, speed and efficiency demand of our sport creates a natural alignment with what MythWorx delivers, and we look forward to implementing their technology to elevate our work across key areas of competition.”

Coverage of this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway begins Sunday, May 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About MythWorx

MythWorx is pioneering a new class of brain-inspired AI built on human-like reasoning, real-time learning and ultra-low compute. Its proprietary neuromorphic architecture enables systems that understand, adapt and self-improve without massive data, pretraining or energy-intensive infrastructure. Designed for mission-critical enterprise, government and defense applications, MythWorx delivers high-assurance, edge-ready, auditable intelligence that outperforms traditional AI while dramatically reducing cost, latency, hallucinations and power consumption. For more information, visit www.mythworx.ai.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.