PerceptaCore Launches Industry-Leading Agentic AI KYC System, Redefining Compliance Automation for Financial Institutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerceptaCore, developed within the Vibrant Capital innovation ecosystem, has announced the general availability of its groundbreaking Agentic KYC system, an autonomous AI platform that transforms how financial institutions manage and fund Know Your Customer (KYC) operations.

Financial institutions have long had to choose between speed and compliance when it comes to KYC. PerceptaCore delivers both, at scale — with a full audit trail behind every decision. Share

Unlike traditional rule-based automation, PerceptaCore reasons through each case independently, handling onboarding, periodic reviews, and compliance workflows end-to-end. It adapts to institutional policies, regulatory requirements, and risk contexts, escalating to humans only where required.

"PerceptaCore represents a shift from deterministic workflow automation to true decision automation," said Ernst Spannhake, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of PerceptaCore. "We've built an AI system that doesn't just follow rules — it reasons, adapts, and documents every step in a way that satisfies both operational and regulatory scrutiny."

Vibrant Capital’s CEO, Shadman Zafar, added, “PerceptaCore is exactly what scaling AI on Main Street should look like. Too much of today's market is layering a veneer of LLM decisioning on top of legacy processes and calling it transformation. Real, durable value comes from embedding AI deeply into the workflows that actually run a business.”

Key Innovations

End-to-End KYC Without Manual Bottlenecks — PerceptaCore handles onboarding, periodic reviews, and risk-triggered reviews from start to finish, minimizing manual intervention on routine cases.

— PerceptaCore handles onboarding, periodic reviews, and risk-triggered reviews from start to finish, minimizing manual intervention on routine cases. Adaptive Reasoning Engine — Instead of static decision trees, the platform uses AI reasoning to evaluate risk and apply policies dynamically, adjusting its approach based on the complexity and context of each case.

— Instead of static decision trees, the platform uses AI reasoning to evaluate risk and apply policies dynamically, adjusting its approach based on the complexity and context of each case. Full Audit and Exam Readiness — Every action, decision, rule, and policy considered is comprehensively logged, providing complete transparency and traceability for regulators and internal audit teams.

— Every action, decision, rule, and policy considered is comprehensively logged, providing complete transparency and traceability for regulators and internal audit teams. Policy-Driven Human Oversight — Institutions retain full control, with human involvement seamlessly integrated according to internal compliance requirements.

— Institutions retain full control, with human involvement seamlessly integrated according to internal compliance requirements. Perceptacoins: A New Economic Layer for KYC —A proprietary credit system that lets institutions monetize, exchange and share verified KYC work products, reducing duplicated effort and unlocking collaboration between institutions.

A New Standard for Compliance Technology

PerceptaCore addresses longstanding challenges in KYC operations — high costs, inconsistent decisioning, and mounting regulatory pressure — by combining autonomy with accountability.

"Financial institutions have historically been forced to choose between speed and compliance,” added Spannhake. “PerceptaCore delivers both, at scale — with a full audit trail behind every decision."

Availability

The PerceptaCore Agentic KYC system is now generally available to financial institutions globally.

For more information or to schedule a briefing, visit: https://perceptacore.ai/

About PerceptaCore

PerceptaCore is an AI-native compliance technology company focused on transforming KYC through autonomous, intelligent systems. Built within Vibrant Capital’s Vibrant Studio incubator, PerceptaCore delivers intelligent, transparent, and scalable solutions for modern financial institutions.

About Vibrant Capital

Vibrant Capital is an operator-led investment and company-building platform focused on scaling AI in the real economy. The firm partners with and invests in companies that embed intelligence into mission-critical workflows to deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.vibrantcapital.ai/.