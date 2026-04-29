The CW Network Sets Partnership With the Roku Channel for Next-Day Streaming of CW Entertainment Programming

BURBANK, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CW Network and Roku today announced a partnership launching in Fall 2026 that will bring CW entertainment programming to The Roku Channel for next-day streaming. Hit scripted and unscripted CW programming including the highly anticipated new series PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST, unscripted hit POLICE 24/7, and CW original game shows SCRABBLE and TRIVIAL PURSUIT will now reach more than half of U.S. broadband households via a CW-branded hub on The Roku Channel. Additionally, new installments of WWE NXT will be made available to stream on The Roku Channel every Wednesday following its live Tuesday night broadcast on The CW.

“Partnering with Roku supercharges the reach and accessibility of The CW’s premium entertainment content,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. Share

“Partnering with Roku supercharges the reach and accessibility of The CW’s premium entertainment content,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “By combining The Roku Channel’s expansive audience with The CW’s nationwide linear footprint, we’re bringing together the best of broadcast with the best of streaming to unlock unprecedented scale for our content, our audience, and our advertisers.”

“The CW’s lineup is packed with bold, binge-worthy programming—from the intrigue of ‘Sherlock & Daughter’ to the competition of ‘WWE NXT’ to the long-running magic series ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’” said Lisa Holme, Head of Content, Roku Media. “Starting this fall, Roku viewers will be able to stream it the very next day, along with hundreds of hours of library seasons to catch up on. This partnership is all about connecting great storytelling with the millions of viewers who are looking for it.”

In addition to the fresh next-day premium broadcast content, The CW hub on The Roku Channel will feature over 800 hours of CW library content, including the hit series WILD CARDS, the long-running unscripted franchise PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, and previous collaborations between The CW and Roku including the comedy series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and the comedic procedural GOOD COP/BAD COP starring Leighton Meester and Luke Cook.

The partnership with The Roku Channel will introduce CW content to new streaming audiences on one of the most-viewed platforms in entertainment, while fans can also continue to watch through the trusted CW App. Not only will it expand the reach of CW content and attract new streaming viewers, but it will also create more valuable opportunities for advertising partners by unlocking deeper engagement, delivering advanced audiences at scale, and creating meaningful presence across every screen that matters.

About The CW Network

The CW is America’s fifth major broadcast network and is available to 100% of U.S. television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming and three hours of children’s programming per week in addition to almost 690 hours of sports programming in 2026 as the broadcast home to NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series; WWE NXT; college football and men’s and women’s basketball from the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences; AVP beach volleyball, PBR Team Series; and Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) events. For its smaller market affiliates, CWPlus supplements The CW programming with additional syndicated content to provide 24 hours of programming, seven days per week. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 81% owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the expected benefits and reach of the partnership between The CW Network and Roku, including next-day streaming on The Roku Channel and related audience and advertising impacts. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.