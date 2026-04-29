JetBlue Adds Redemption Benefits to China Airlines Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the addition of TrueBlue point redemptions to its existing interline partnership with China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, giving customers new ways to use their points to explore destinations across Asia.

TrueBlue members can now redeem their points to book qualifying China Airlines-operated flights directly on jetblue.com or through the JetBlue mobile app. Similarly, China Airlines Dynasty Flyer members can redeem their miles for qualifying flights across JetBlue’s network. This latest enhancement reflects JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to delivering more value and flexibility to its award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program, offering TrueBlue members more ways to explore through JetBlue’s expansive list of global airline partners.

With access to China Airlines standard and premium cabin experience, TrueBlue members can now redeem travel to a wide range of destinations across Asia—including Taipei, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Manila, and more—using their points.

“China Airlines is an exciting addition to our growing list of TrueBlue loyalty partners, giving our members new opportunities to explore exciting destinations across Asia through China Airlines’ extensive network and award-winning long-haul service,” said Ed Pouthier, vice president of loyalty and personalization at JetBlue. “This enhancement better connects the large Asian American communities living in New York City and beyond and offers even more options to redeem TrueBlue points when flying to Asia.”

This loyalty addition builds on JetBlue’s upcoming enhancements to its JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard®, with new and enhanced benefits like a 15% redemption rebate of TrueBlue points on award flight redemptions, including partners such as China Airlines.

For more information on JetBlue’s airline partners, visit jetblue.com/airline-partners.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline® and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.