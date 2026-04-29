Icertis Expands Partnership with SAP to Bring AI-Native Contract Intelligence to Public Sector and Government Contractors

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-native contract intelligence, today announced an expansion of its partnership with SAP to deliver SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis to federal agencies and government contractors. This builds on the company’s momentum as an SAP partner offering solution extensions for contract intelligence in SAP S/4HANA, delivering an agent-first experience with a native integration into SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector.

Government agencies and their business partners operate in one of the most complex contracting environments in the world, where compliance, auditability, and performance are non-negotiable. Yet contracts are often fragmented across systems, which hinders mission readiness, slows execution, and heightens risk in an increasingly competitive landscape. Icertis has grown its public sector business more than 80 percent year-over-year by delivering industry-specific contract intelligence that drives cost efficiencies and increases sourcing transparency, to meet the unique procurement challenges of agencies and government contractors alike.

With SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis, federal agencies and government contractors will be positioned to:

Centralize legal contracts within procurement workflows to drive profitability and maximize the value of every taxpayer dollar by aligning transactions with negotiated terms and mission objectives.

Leverage legal contract-specific AI to surface obligations, risks, and opportunities in real time to automate value capture and gain intelligence for better decision making.

Accelerate procurement cycles with faster negotiations and precise redlining while maintaining strict compliance with FAR and DFARS requirements.

Embed agreements in SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector in SAP S/4HANA and guide actions across the source-to-pay process to keep strategy and execution moving in sync.

Streamline contract intelligence deployment and capture ROI faster with all-in-one licensing through SAP.

“Public sector organizations and government contractors operate at the intersection of complexity and accountability. With its AI-native interface to SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector in SAP S/4HANA, Icertis provides customers with the ability to ground every decision in the contracts that run their organization – so they can move faster, stay compliant, and confidently advance their missions in any macro landscape,” said Rajan Venkitachalam, Senior Vice President of Public Sector and Chief Information Security Officer, Icertis.

Icertis delivers a user experience designed for the way customers using SAP Ariba solutions work, with deep integrations and one-stop licensing that speed time to value. Together, SAP and Icertis are co-developing a solution that brings AI into every contract touchpoint, creating a complete enterprise intelligence layer that advances procurement’s commercial goals and optimizes costs in supplier relationships.

“Procurement transformation in the public sector requires more than digitization. It requires reliable intelligence that decision makers can act on,” said Jamison Braun, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, U.S. Public Services, SAP. “By expanding our partnership with Icertis, we’re bringing contract intelligence directly into the way our SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector customers work, enabling them to connect contracts, data, and processes in entirely new ways across the enterprise.”

Icertis customers account for billions in annual U.S. federal spending and include mission-critical agencies like the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, along with government contractors like Booz Allen Hamilton and Astrion. With its new office in Reston, Va., Icertis is deepening its investment in the public sector and bringing its industry expertise to the center of federal contracting – positioning customers to manage and win more federal business and enabling agencies to pursue AI-first transformation through their contracts.

About Icertis

Icertis is the AI-native contract intelligence company that turns enterprise strategy into faster execution at scale. Powered by Vera, the Icertis platform delivers an enterprise-wide contract intelligence layer that understands business and industry context – connecting agreements, data, and systems to drive the future of autonomous contracting.

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