GoTo Expands Little Caesars Technology Deployment

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, today announced the expansion of its successful technology partnership with Little Caesars. GoTo Connect, GoTo’s all-in-one AI-powered communications platform, has supported communications for Little Caesars restaurants nationwide since 2017, with more than 10,000 users.

“We began by rolling out GoTo Connect in our corporate restaurants and then expanded to franchises, and it has transformed how guests connected with our restaurants,” said Lance Shinabarger, CIO, Shared Technologies and Applications, Little Caesars Share

With turnkey large-scale deployments and access to valuable insights and data, GoTo has enabled Little Caesars to further modernize its communications foundation. As a fast-growing restaurant chain, Little Caesars continues to scale operations and deliver consistent, high-quality guest, franchise, and employee experiences, and the company is expanding its GoTo Connect deployment in 2026 and beyond. In addition, GoTo announced a partnership with the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

“We began by rolling out GoTo Connect in our corporate restaurants and then expanded to franchises, and it has transformed how guests connected with our restaurants,” said Lance Shinabarger, CIO, Shared Technologies and Applications, Little Caesars. “We’re successfully handling millions of calls a month. We’ve delivered a better guest experience, and reduced costs at the same time.”

An All-in-One Platform Built for Multi-Location Businesses

Little Caesars operates in a large and highly distributed environment where speed, consistency, and reliability matter. GoTo Connect provides a unified cloud communications platform designed to support corporate and franchise operations at scale, helping IT teams and in-restaurant employees move faster with fewer tools to manage, delivering benefits such as:

Consistency at scale: Standardized on one communications platform across all locations to ensure Little Caesars guests receive a best-in-class franchise experience.

Standardized on one communications platform across all locations to ensure Little Caesars guests receive a best-in-class franchise experience. One platform, seamless operations: Little Caesars consolidated its tech stack and simplified the IT team’s workflows with an all-in-one platform, freeing teams in restaurants to focus on what matters most, their guests.

Little Caesars consolidated its tech stack and simplified the IT team’s workflows with an all-in-one platform, freeing teams in restaurants to focus on what matters most, their guests. Effortless onboarding and smarter insights: Quickly onboarded new franchise restaurants with simple, cloud-based phone system setup minimizing on-site repairs and maintenance, all while gaining access to call analytics to track trends, performance, and opportunities across locations.

Quickly onboarded new franchise restaurants with simple, cloud-based phone system setup minimizing on-site repairs and maintenance, all while gaining access to call analytics to track trends, performance, and opportunities across locations. Future growth: Little Caesars has scaled confidently with a flexible, cloud-based solution designed to grow alongside their franchises, adapting quickly to new restaurants and evolving customer expectations.

“Little Caesars is exactly the kind of organization GoTo Connect was built for: high-volume, distributed, and customer-experience driven,” said Damon Covey, General Manager of Unified Communications & Collaboration, GoTo. “By delivering an excellent phone system and a franchise-ready deployment model, we’re helping Little Caesars scale with consistency, improve visibility across locations, and making it easier for restaurants to onboard, serve their guests and ultimately drive growth.”

Expanding across the Ilitch Companies portfolio

Building on GoTo’s long-standing partnership and success with Little Caesars, GoTo’s footprint will expand through Summer 2026 and beyond to include additional GoTo Connect deployments at franchise restaurants and select Ilitch Companies’ venues.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.goto.com/resources/case-study-little-caesars

About GoTo

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is dedicated to powering a world of work without limits. Featuring flagship products GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Resolve, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio offers secure, reliable, AI-enabled solutions that are simple to adopt for small and midsize businesses, and scalable to enterprises worldwide. GoTo continuously improves human experiences for AI-enabled workforces across hundreds of thousands of customers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and 2,500 employees throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.