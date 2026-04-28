The Trade Desk, Pacvue, and Skai Unlock Unified Activation and Measurement Across 250+ Commerce Media Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, a leading global advertising technology company, today announced a new integration with Pacvue and Skai that allows mutual clients to use Pacvue and Skai services to streamline enterprise activation of programmatic advertising campaigns alongside retail media investments.

The integration enables brands and agencies to manage, automate, and optimize campaigns executed on The Trade Desk within Pacvue’s and Skai’s enterprise commerce media platforms, helping marketers coordinate campaign workflows, reporting, and performance insights across channels while breaking down operational silos across teams and platforms.

As advertisers increasingly adopt full-funnel strategies that span awareness through conversion, managing programmatic and retail media investments across fragmented platforms has become more complex. The integration with the services offered by Pacvue and Skai addresses that challenge by bringing together upper-funnel programmatic channels, such as connected TV (CTV) and digital audio, with lower-funnel commerce media investments, including retail media and search, in a centralized environment. This enables advertisers to better understand and drive true incrementality across the customer journey, rather than relying solely on last-click attribution.

“Advertisers today are looking for more seamless ways to connect their media investments and drive measurable outcomes across the entire customer journey,” said Matthew Fantazier, VP of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. “Our integrations with Pacvue and Skai make it easier for brands to coordinate and activate upper-funnel channels like CTV and digital audio with lower-funnel retail media and search – helping them drive more meaningful business outcomes beyond last-click attribution.”

Through the integrations with Pacvue and Skai services, advertisers can execute campaigns on The Trade Desk alongside their broader commerce media strategies within Pacvue and Skai, unlocking a more coordinated and efficient approach to full-funnel marketing.

“Brands are under increasing pressure to deliver accountable performance across every channel,” said Melissa Burdick, President and Co-founder of Pacvue. “As programmatic and commerce media converge, they need a unified way to plan, execute, and measure across the full funnel. Our integration with The Trade Desk enables advertisers to move beyond siloed optimization and drive more coordinated, incremental growth across the customer journey.”

“Marketers need a holistic view of their media investments to drive growth,” said Jeff Cohen, Chief Business Development Officer at Skai. “As the industry shifts to a more agent-driven model, our integration with The Trade Desk helps brands connect upper- and lower-funnel strategies while bringing data into a consistent structure that supports real-time analysis and action across the entire funnel.”

With the services offered by Pacvue and Skai, brands and agencies can:

Centralize campaign execution by managing programmatic campaigns from The Trade Desk alongside retail media investments within a single platform

by managing programmatic campaigns from The Trade Desk alongside retail media investments within a single platform Access cross-channel reporting to evaluate performance across awareness, engagement, and conversion in one platform

to evaluate performance across awareness, engagement, and conversion in one platform Optimize budget allocation and pacing with improved visibility across media investments

with improved visibility across media investments Apply automation and governance at scale using rule-based controls and workflow tools within Pacvue and Skai

using rule-based controls and workflow tools within Pacvue and Skai Increase operational efficiency by reducing fragmentation across platforms, teams, and retail media investments

As the retail media landscape continues to expand and converge with programmatic advertising, marketers are placing greater emphasis on unified measurement, operational consistency, and scalable activation. The Trade Desk’s integrations with the services offered by Pacvue and Skai reflect a shared commitment to helping brands navigate this complexity, better connect upper- and lower-funnel strategies, and work towards maximizing the incremental impact of their media investments.

The integration with Pacvue and Skai services are expected to be available to mutual clients in the third quarter of 2026.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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