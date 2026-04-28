Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics Selects Denticon by Planet DDS to Modernize Operations and Support Scalable Growth Across Texas

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics, a Texas-based dental support organization (DSO) with 60 locations serving patients across the state, has selected Denticon by Planet DDS as its enterprise practice management platform.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dallas, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics has built more than five decades of trust by making high-quality dental and orthodontic care available to all Texans, regardless of insurance status or financial circumstance. With extended hours, Saturday appointments, flexible payment plans, and a Dental Savings Plan that saves uninsured patients up to 50% on services, Jefferson Dental has long placed patient convenience and accessibility at the center of everything it does.

As the organization continues to grow, leadership recognized that its existing platform was creating operational complexity that could no longer keep pace with its scale and ambitions.

Replacing Legacy Infrastructure with a Unified Platform

Jefferson Dental conducted a thorough evaluation of modern, cloud-based enterprise solutions before selecting Denticon. The organization sought a platform that could consolidate its technology stack, eliminate manual processes across scheduling, billing, reporting, and patient communications, and support the centralized operating model it has built around its call center, overseas staff, and revenue cycle management (RCM) teams.

In addition to Denticon, Jefferson Dental selected the full suite of Planet DDS solutions:

Jefferson Dental also continues to leverage Overjet's AI-powered imaging analysis as part of its clinical technology stack.

“For nearly 60 years, Jefferson Dental has been committed to making great dental care accessible and affordable for every Texan,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. “To continue delivering on that promise, we needed a technology foundation that could keep up with our growth and support the way our teams actually work. Denticon and the broader Planet DDS platform give us the unified, modern infrastructure we’ve been looking for—one that will reduce the administrative burden on our teams, improve the patient experience, and give leadership the visibility to make smarter decisions across our entire network.”

Building for the Next Era of Growth

With Denticon as its system of record, Jefferson Dental will now have a centralized, cloud-based foundation to support consistent operations. Denticon’s open API architecture and the broader DentalOS™ platform give Jefferson Dental the flexibility to evolve its technology stack as the organization continues to grow.

“What Jefferson Dental has built is a model for how a DSO can grow without losing sight of why they exist,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “We’re honored to support them as they take this next step. Selecting the full DentalOS platform reflects a real commitment to modernizing their operations from the ground up, and we’re confident this foundation will help Jefferson Dental scale with the same care and consistency their patients have always counted on.”

In summary, selecting Denticon enables Jefferson Dental to continue scaling efficiently and modernizing operations, while maintaining high-quality patient care and trust.

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For more information about Denticon and Planet DDS, visit www.planetdds.com.

About Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

Since the opening of its first office in 1967, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics has been a trusted oral healthcare provider for thousands of families with 60 offices throughout Texas. Jefferson takes a comprehensive oral healthcare approach, integrating general dentistry, hygiene, and orthodontics, which helps their patients live better lives. With the latest technology and talented, caring team members, they strive to earn their patients' trust and build lifelong partnerships. Learn more about Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics at jeffersondental.com

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups outgrowing legacy systems and fragmented tools, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based AI platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, Planet DDS is built on connection—connecting people, partners, and technology across an open ecosystem that includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS supports more 100+ location DSOs than any other cloud-based dental practice management provider, enabling 14,500 practices and 175,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.