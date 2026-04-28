Merchant, Emerge Partner to Expand Family Office Capabilities Across Its Network of Independent Advisors

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company that provides growth capital and strategic resources to leading independent financial services firms, today announced a partnership with Emerge Business Management (“Emerge”) to deliver integrated family office solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families through Merchant’s community of independent advisory firms.

Through the partnership, Merchant partner firms gain direct access to Emerge's family office solutions, including personal CFO services for ultra-high-net-worth clients. This collaboration strengthens financial coordination across client relationships by integrating investment oversight, financial administration, and long-term wealth strategy with Emerge’s expertise in managing complex personal lives.

Merchant’s ecosystem comprises a network of independent advisory firms and strategic partners that offer investment management, advanced planning, and specialized client services. One such partner, One Capital Management, provides advanced planning solutions for private families, bespoke portfolio management, and institutional services.

“Our clients benefit most when investment management is fully aligned with the broader context of their lives, values, and long-term goals,” said Patrick Bowen, President of One Capital Management. “The addition of Emerge to Merchant’s ecosystem creates a powerful framework where advanced planning, disciplined investment management, and day-to-day family office services work together seamlessly to support families across generations.”

Founded in 2013, Emerge began as a boutique firm that stewarded the financial lives of creative professionals in the entertainment industry. As clients’ needs evolved, so did the firm.

Today, Emerge serves individuals and families across a broad spectrum of industries as a personal CFO, delivering white-glove family office solutions tailored to each household’s priorities, ambitions, and complexity. As wealth grows, so does the complexity across entities, investments, real estate, operating businesses, family dynamics, philanthropy, and legacy planning.

“Just as important as what we do is what we don’t do. We don’t manage assets, and we are not insurance providers or tax or estate attorneys. Instead, we work alongside our clients and their trusted advisors, coordinating among specialists and bringing discipline to execute across complex financial lives, said Aaron Judovits, Founder and CEO of Emerge. “Our clients rely on Emerge as a personal CFO to help navigate generational transitions and growth, and our partnership with Merchant strengthens our ability to pair top-tier investment management with hands-on execution and long-term strategic support.”

Merchant’s partnership with Emerge builds on its broader strategy of investing in and aligning with essential service providers that strengthen the infrastructure surrounding independent advisory firms. Through its network, Merchant will scale access to integrated family office services while preserving the client-first model that defines Emerge’s approach.

“This is a natural extension of how we are building the Merchant ecosystem. Our focus is equipping partner firms with the capabilities to deliver a fully integrated wealth experience for ultra-high-net-worth families - where planning, coordination, and day-to-day execution are unified around a single, family-centered view,” added Matt Brinker, Managing Partner at Merchant. “Emerge closes the gap between strategy and execution, bringing our partners meaningfully closer to what the best multi-family offices deliver for the families they serve."

About Emerge:

Emerge is a boutique family office solutions provider for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, offering consistent, discreet support for complex finances. Operating as a Personal CFO with outsourced CXO support—COO, CHRO, CPO, and CSO—Emerge combines financial management with operational leadership, coordinating with advisors and stakeholders. Known for attention to detail and execution at scale, Emerge provides year-round planning, active tax preparation, and acts as a proxy when needed—handling high-stakes needs like cybersecurity incidents, aircraft acquisitions, escrow, vehicle shipping, and real estate. Services include bill pay, banking, payroll, tax and estate coordination, real estate, family governance, philanthropy, and strategic advice. Emerge values integrity, transparency, and discretion. Learn more: emergefos.com.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides life cycle growth capital and strategic guidance to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises of more than 130+ partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $340 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.