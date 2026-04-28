JPMorganChase Named First-Ever Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and JPMorganChase today announced a landmark Worldwide Olympic Partnership, making JPMorganChase the first Global Banking Partner in Olympic history. The partnership includes the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28 Games) and the French Alps 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The firm has also reached an agreement with LA28 to become the Official Bank of Team USA and LA28, and a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ambition and excellence, and places athletes and communities at its core.

Kirsty Coventry, President of the IOC, commented: “JPMorganChase is the first Global Partner from the banking sector in Olympic history, and we are proud to welcome them to the Worldwide Olympic Partner programme. This partnership reflects our shared values of ambition, excellence and will support the Olympic Movement and sport around the world. JPMorganChase’s global reach and expertise will deliver lasting support for athletes and help create a lasting impact in communities worldwide.”

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, added: “We are honored to be a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, supporting athletes, fans, businesses and communities around the globe. Olympians and Paralympians are more than athletes—they are our customers, clients and employees, and their dreams extend beyond the Games. We bank the communities they call home, finance the facilities where they train, help them start businesses and plan for their futures. Their journeys reflect the aspirations of millions we serve every day, and we’re excited to support them.”

With operations in over 60 countries and clients in more than 100 markets, JPMorganChase brings unmatched expertise and resources to help create economic growth and opportunity for customers, employees and communities worldwide.

For over 135 years, JPMorganChase has helped create economic opportunity in Los Angeles—creating jobs, supporting businesses and helping families thrive. In LA, the firm serves 5 million consumer banking clients and 589,000 small business clients through more than 6,000 employees and more than 330 retail branches. In France, where the firm has operated since 1868, JPMorganChase has more than 1,000 employees, and since 2018, it has committed $100 million in new business and philanthropic investments to connect individuals and entrepreneurs to economic opportunities. Over the last five years, JPMorganChase has also provided over €147 billion in credit and capital to more than 670 investment clients across the country.

Through this partnership, JPMorganChase will strengthen the Olympic and Paralympic Movements’ long-term financial health and create new opportunities for athletes, businesses and communities to thrive. JPMorganChase and the IOC will holistically support athletes, including plans to host financial health workshops for them through the IOC’s Athlete365 platform. These initiatives and other local investments in host cities will help ensure the Olympic Movement leaves a lasting legacy beyond the Games.

JPMorganChase becomes the Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Asset and Wealth Management and Private Banking, Commercial and Investment Banking category. In the U.S., the firm will be a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games in the Retail Banking category. Consistent with the IOC’s approach, revenues generated through the partnership will be redistributed to support sports organisations globally—including National Olympic Committees and their athletes, as well as Organising Committees for the Olympic and Youth Olympic Games.

About JPMorganChase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About the International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organization made up of volunteers, committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90% of its income to the wider sporting movement, meaning that every day the equivalent of USD 4.7 million goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels around the world.