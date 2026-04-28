PLAINVIEW, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albion, a leading provider of telecom managed services and solutions, today announced that TELUS has selected Albion, in partnership with Tecnotree, to deliver a next-generation Value-Added Services (VAS) platform, with an initial deployment of a voicemail application.

Albion and Tecnotree Partner to Deliver Next-Generation VAS Platform for TELUS in North America Share

Under the engagement, Albion will deliver the solution leveraging Tecnotree’s proven VAS and digital services platform, supporting TELUS’ objectives to modernize service capabilities; enhance the customer experience; and ensure scalable, future-ready service delivery. As part of the deployment, Albion will provide end-to-end managed services, including platform operations, service assurance, and ongoing lifecycle management, ensuring high availability and performance for TELUS customers across North America.

The voicemail deployment enables TELUS to enhance their existing infrastructure with an enhanced and scalable VAS solution. This approach supports improved operational efficiency, reduced platform complexity, and sustainable cost optimization while maintaining high service quality for TELUS customers.

Bernard Bureau, Vice-president, Wireless Strategy & Services, TELUS, said:

“This partnership demonstrates TELUS’ unwavering commitment to modernizing our core infrastructure and ensuring service reliability for our customers. At TELUS, we continuously invest in solutions that make staying connected easier, more reliable and more intuitive. This is just one more way we're demonstrating our dedication to putting customers first and driving innovation across our wireless network,” said Bernard Bureau, Vice-president, Wireless Strategy & Services, TELUS.

Wayne Thompson, CEO, Albion Ventures, said:

“TELUS’ selection of Albion reflects our strong track record in delivering and managing carrier-grade platforms at scale. By partnering with Tecnotree, we are combining deep managed services expertise with a flexible, proven VAS platform to support TELUS’ evolving digital service needs.”

Padma Ravichander, CEO, Tecnotree, said:

“We are pleased to partner with Albion on this engagement with TELUS. Tecnotree’s VAS platform is designed to help operators modernize service delivery, accelerate time-to-market, and create differentiated customer experiences. This collaboration demonstrates the strength of our ecosystem-led approach in North America.”

About Albion

Albion Ventures is a technology systems integrator specializing in managed network and telephony services, network modernization, multi-vendor maintenance and support, professional services, and fixed wireless connectivity solutions (RES-Q). Albion delivers innovative technology solutions, coupled with a comprehensive suite of services, that help companies accelerate their digital transformation, improve customer experience, reduce costs, drive growth, and increase operational efficiency and success across various industries.

For more details, please visit albionventuresllc.com

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs, including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries, creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion (CAD) in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring ‘give where we live’ philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million (CAD) in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion (CAD) in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service—earning TELUS the distinction of the world’s most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.