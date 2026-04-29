Meadow Partners Acquires Portfolio of Ten U.K. Energy Ground Lease Assets

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meadow Partners ("Meadow"), an institutional middle-market real estate investment manager, today announced the acquisition of ten ground leases for energy assets across the U.K. (the "Portfolio"). The portfolio is comprised of eight gas peaker sites – combustion engines powered by natural gas that produce electricity on demand – and two battery energy storage system ("BESS") sites with a combined total capacity of 243.5 MW and 12.7 acres of land.

The Portfolio is 100% leased to existing leading energy and infrastructure services tenants and is situated across two well established and active industrial locations, Merseyside and the Isle of Sheppey in North Kent. The Portfolio offers key grid access points in highly urban areas with stable and predictable gas and electricity demand. Gas peaker plants are critical for facilitating the integration of more renewable energy by providing backup power during peak demand periods

"As the U.K.’s power system transitions from a fossil fuel-dominated grid to one increasingly shaped by wind, solar and interconnector flows, both BESS and gas peaker technologies are essential to providing grid stability and system management,” said Andrew McDaniel, Co-Founder and Partner of Meadow Partners. “Flexible generation and energy storage investments are critical to increasing renewable energy capacity and we believe this portfolio is well-positioned to provide complementary energy storage solutions in leading industrial markets experiencing significant power demand. "

Through its ground lease investment strategy, Meadow has already invested in energy assets across the U.S. and U.K. and this transaction expands the firm's energy infrastructure platform into gas peaker sites. Meadow is uniquely positioned at the convergence of the energy transition and real estate sectors to provide necessary capital, ensuring grid stability and energy generation remain paramount by leveraging decades of experience executing complex real estate investments in high-quality, fully leased assets across multifamily, office, industrial, and energy infrastructure located in prime markets.

About Meadow Partners

Meadow Partners is a $7.5 billion vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in global middle-market transactions. Since inception in 2009, Meadow has leveraged its unique platform to execute on investment opportunities across multifamily, office, industrial, retail, and energy ground lease investments on behalf of institutional investors globally. Meadow currently manages a series of commingled opportunistic funds, a perpetual life vehicle, and five core/core-plus separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit https://www.meadowpartners.com/.