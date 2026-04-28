Samsung Bioepis and ATLATL Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Early-Stage Biotech Innovation in Asia-Pacific

INCHEON, Korea & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and ATLATL Innovation Center (hereinafter referred to as "ATLATL"), global innovation platform for life science research and development, today announced that the companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on an open innovation program to accelerate early-stage biotech innovation in Asia-Pacific.

By leveraging ATLATL’s extensive network and ecosystem as one of the largest biotech incubation centers in the APAC region, we believe strategic partnerships can help accelerate the translation of promising science into meaningful medicines for patients. Share

Through this partnership, Samsung Bioepis aims to leverage ATLATL’s innovative R&D network and expertise in the Asia-Pacific biotech sector to identify and support promising early-stage biotech companies and breakthrough technologies.

“External innovation is becoming increasingly important in drug development—not only to identify and foster promising early-stage technologies and companies, but also to cultivate a broader innovation ecosystem,” said Min Jeong Seo, Vice President and Leader of Open Innovation Team, at Samsung Bioepis. “By leveraging ATLATL’s extensive network and ecosystem as one of the largest biotech incubation centers in the Asia-Pacific region, we believe strategic partnerships can help accelerate the translation of promising science into meaningful medicines for patients.”

“ATLATL connects early-stage science with the infrastructure and expertise needed for real-world translation,” said Dr. PC Zhu, founder and CEO of ATLATL. “Through our integrated R&D ecosystem across Asia-Pacific, and in collaboration with Samsung Bioepis, we aim to accelerate the development of high-potential technologies and bring impactful therapies to patients more efficiently.”

As part of this collaboration, Samsung Bioepis plans to launch the Innovation Prize, an open innovation program in partnership with ATLATL. Through this initiative, selected early-stage biotech companies will have the opportunity to reside at ATLATL’s incubation center with access to world-class resources, infrastructure, and expertise to accelerate their growth and development.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About ATLATL

As a global innovation platform for life science research and development, ATLATL has established research centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other strategic locations.

ATLATL provides clients with comprehensive research and development services covering various stages, including in vitro drug screening, in vivo disease model establishment, and efficacy evaluation. ATLATL also supports key applications such as large molecule, small molecule, nucleic acid drugs, gene and cell therapy, drug delivery, as well as cutting-edge fields like multi-omics, gene editing, organoids, and organ-on-a-chip. Additionally, ATLATL provides an outstanding experimental environment and professional operational management for scientific researchers.

Through in-depth cooperation with leading global enterprises and research institutions, ATLATL continuously integrates research and development resources and promotes the sharing of new technologies. With advanced systematic research and development models, ATLATL accelerates the engineering process of life sciences, enabling scientific research results to be rapidly and efficiently translated into clinical practice, and contributing to life science innovation and public health on a global level.