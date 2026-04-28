Innovive Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Partnership with Attentive Science to Accelerate Scientific Research Across GCC and MENA Regions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovive, LLC, a first-in-class innovator in single use, wash-free IVC systems and preclinical vivarium solutions, today announced the signing of a distribution and co-marketing agreement with Attentive Science Ltd., a leading life-science solutions provider headquartered in Masdar City.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in Innovive’s international growth strategy,” said Jamie Blose, Pharm. D, MBA, JD, Chief Executive Officer at Innovive. Share

Attentive Science will serve as Innovive’s distributor and co-marketing partner throughout the GCC and broader MENA regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, and Jordan.

Under the agreement, Attentive Science will distribute Innovive’s full portfolio of wash-free recyclable caging systems, racks, and consumables, while also collaborating on the regional expansion of Innovive’s Inno+ vivarium services platform.

Innovive’s recyclable, disposable, IVC system eliminates the need for washrooms in laboratories, reduces capital investment, space requirements, and labor costs while enabling rapid scalability. The agreement with Attentive Science underscores Innovive’s vision of fostering global scientific advancement through strategic partnerships. As it strengthens its presence in the GCC and other international markets, Innovive remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability in research operations worldwide.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in our international growth strategy,” said Jamie Blose, Pharm. D, MBA, JD, Chief Executive Officer at Innovive. “Attentive Science brings deep regional expertise, regulatory knowledge, and a state-of-the-art vivarium facility that will serve as a premier demonstration site for our technology in the Middle East.”

Innovive is capturing a pivotal moment in the GCC, where significant biotech and pharmaceutical interest is driving the creation of advanced laboratory facilities and expanded research capacity. With small animal models dominating preclinical drug development, Innovive’s IVC system is engineered specifically to meet the rigorous demands of this critical research phase.

Tareq Abu-Nadi, CEO & Co-Founder of Attentive Science, commented, “Innovive’s single-use housing technology aligns perfectly with the rapid growth of biomedical research infrastructure in the GCC and MENA region. We are proud to serve as Innovive’s regional partner and to introduce advanced, biosecure, and workflow-optimized solutions to research institutions across the region.”

This partnership strengthens Innovive’s global network while positioning Attentive Science as a key enabler of advanced vivarium infrastructure across one of the world’s fastest-growing life-science markets.

About Innovive, LLC.

Founded in 2004, Innovive is the leader and innovator in the development of single-use, wash-free, recyclable caging for research vivariums, with more than twenty years of experience serving over 500 clients across the global research community. The company provides comprehensive vivarium solutions for preclinical research, including high-quality products, vivarium support and management services, and a closed-loop recycling solution aligned with a zero-waste mission. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Innovive’s patented disposable IVC system accelerates the path to scientific discovery by eliminating cage washing and enabling customers to optimize time, space, capital, and labor. For more information about Innovive and its products, visit www.innovive.com.

About Attentive Science Ltd.

Attentive Science Limited, located in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, is a leading life sciences enabler advancing drug development across the Middle East and globally. As the region’s first licensed preclinical contract research organization (CRO), the company delivers high-quality, GLP-compliant studies spanning toxicology, bioanalysis, biodistribution, and translational research. With a strong focus on advanced therapeutics, including cell and gene therapies and nucleic acid–based drugs. In parallel, the company has established a first-of-its-kind wet lab incubator in Masdar City, designed to accelerate the growth of biotech startups and enable rapid market entry into the region.

As part of Attentive Science Global, the Abu Dhabi operation is integrated within a broader international platform with capabilities across the United States and Australia. This multi-site model enables seamless execution of complex, globally coordinated studies while maintaining rigorous scientific and regulatory standards. By combining world-class infrastructure, strategic geographic positioning, and deep scientific expertise, Attentive Science is building a fully integrated ecosystem for drug development—reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a rapidly emerging hub for life sciences innovation and investment.