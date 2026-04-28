-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Principal Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of Principal Life Insurance Company and Principal National Life Insurance Company. Both are life insurance operating companies of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) [NASDAQ: PFG] and collectively referred to as Principal. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of Principal Financial Services, Inc. and PFG, as well as the group’s Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the group’s Short-Term Issue Credit Rating (Short-Term IR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the Long- and Short-Term IRs.) All companies are headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

The ratings reflect Principal’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

AM Best views Principal’s risk-adjusted capitalization as strong, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), although capital growth has been limited by dividends to the parent company. The group lowered its product risk with reinsurance in 2022, ceding its in-force retail fixed annuity and universal life insurance with secondary guarantee blocks. Since then, Principal has focused more toward fee-based products. The balance sheet strength assessment also benefits from continued favorable financial flexibility, strong liquidity profiles and significant excess capital and access to capital markets at the holding company level. AM Best’s favorable view of the group’s capital is offset somewhat by Principal’s elevated allocations to mortgages and usage of its captive reinsurers.

Principal has reported favorable profitability consistently, and has benefited from its diverse lines of business, distribution channels and leading market positions. An increasing presence internationally provides additional earnings diversity. Principal has demonstrated strong ERM through continued enhancements to its capital and risk modeling, as well as its stress-testing capabilities.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Principal Financial Group, Inc.—
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- “a” (Excellent) on $350 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes, due 2026
-- “a” (Excellent) on $600 million 2.125% senior secured notes, due 2030
-- “a” (Excellent) on $505.6 million 6.05% senior unsecured notes, due 2036
-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 5.375% senior unsecured notes, due 2033
-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2042
-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2043
-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.30% senior unsecured notes, due 2046
-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2053
-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 4.111% senior unsecured notes, due 2028

Principal Life Global Funding I— “aa” (Superior) on program rating
-- “aa” (Superior) on all outstanding notes issued under the program

Principal Life Global Funding II— “aa” (Superior) on program rating
-- “aa” (Superior) on all outstanding notes issued under the program

Principal Financial Global Funding, LLC— “aa” (Superior) on program rating
-- “aa” (Superior) on all outstanding notes issued under the program

Principal Financial Global Funding II LLC— “aa” (Superior) on program rating

Principal Life Income Funding Trusts— “aa” (Superior) on program rating

The following Short-Term IR has been affirmed:

Principal Life Insurance Company—
-- AMB-1+ (Strongest) commercial paper rating

The following indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under universal shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Principal Financial Group, Inc.—
-- “a” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt
-- “a-” (Excellent) on subordinated debt
-- “bbb+” (Good) on preferred stock

Principal Capital I, II and III—
-- “aa” (Superior) on preferred securities

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

David Marek
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1924
david.marek@ambest.com

Louis Silvers
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2316
louis.silvers@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

NASDAQ:PFG
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

David Marek
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1924
david.marek@ambest.com

Louis Silvers
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2316
louis.silvers@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Guild Insurance Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Guild Insurance Limited (GIL) (Australia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. GIL’s balance sheet strength is und...

Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on France's Life Insurance Segment Despite Global Economic Uncertainty, Increased Geopolitical Risks and Domestic Political Instability

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on France’s life insurance segment and expects the segment to report further growth in 2026, reflecting continued policyholder interest in the segment’s savings offerings tied to positive interest rates. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: France Life Insurance,” AM Best states that surrender rates are expected to remain at a manageable level, despite the global economic uncertainty, the increase...

Best’s Special Report: AM Best Survey Finds Most Insurers Expect to Leverage AI Though Data, Security Challenges May Impede Fast Adoption

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An AM Best survey of carriers and managing general agents (MGAs) to gauge the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the insurance industry found that while nearly 60% of respondents expect AI to significantly transform their business models within the next one to three years, data readiness, security and privacy and integration with legacy systems are their largest impediments in deploying AI within their organizations. The survey results can be found in a ne...
Back to Newsroom