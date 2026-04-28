InspereX Partners with AuguStar Retirement for Strategic Expansion into Annuity Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InspereX, the tech-driven distributor of fixed income, structured products, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investments, today announced a strategic expansion into the annuity marketplace through a new partnership with AuguStar® Retirement (“AuguStar”), a Constellation company. InspereX will distribute AuguStar’s annuity solutions to PNC financial advisors and other select wealth management platforms.

This partnership enhances InspereX’s expanding distribution platform by adding transparent insurance and retirement solutions, giving financial professionals access to a broader more diversified set of tools designed to help navigate evolving client needs and market conditions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AuguStar to bring new solutions to financial advisors who are helping their clients achieve successful, long-term retirements,” said Scott Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of InspereX. “AuguStar brings a strong reputation of product innovation, financial strength, and a keen focus on advisors and their businesses. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering differentiated solutions, particularly at key national accounts, such as PNC.”

InspereX will serve as a distribution partner for AuguStar products, leveraging its national platform, home office relationships, and wholesaling capabilities to support advisor education, strategy implementation, and ongoing client service.

“We’re very excited to partner with InspereX as we continue to expand our distribution footprint,” said Cliff Jack, AuguStar Retirement Chief Executive Officer. “InspereX’s deep network and distribution capabilities within the bank and wealth management channels, coupled with their strong presence on major platforms, makes them an ideal partner as we bring our solutions to a broader advisor audience.”

The addition of AuguStar annuities further strengthens InspereX’s position as a leading, multi-solution distribution partner, building on its established leadership in structured products, fixed income, ETFs, and alternative investment solutions.

The partnership is slated to commence in late April.

About AuguStar® Retirement

AuguStar Retirement markets fixed indexed annuities and multi-year guaranteed annuities through banks, brokers/dealers, independent marketing organizations, and insurance professionals. AuguStar Retirement is a member of the Constellation family of companies, which also includes AuguStar Life, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re, and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation’s investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers’, are two of North America’s largest long-term institutional investors, managing approximately CA$800 billion in net assets, including more than CA$150 billion in private capital investments (as of Dec. 31, 2025).

About InspereX

InspereX pioneered the delivery of innovative strategies to the retail market and has since become an industry leader in underwriting, marketing, and distributing structured products, ETFs, alternative investments, and new‑issue and secondary fixed income securities. We provide issuers with differentiated distribution capabilities while supporting investors and advisors with unique solutions, all delivered through personalized service enhanced by technology that integrates market intelligence and streamlines workflows. InspereX represents more than 500 issuing entities, distributes to more than 1,500 partners, and has distributed more than $850 billion in new issue securities. The firm has six trading desks and more than 190 employees with offices in Delray Beach, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; and Little Rock, AR.

© InspereX®. All rights reserved. Annuities and securities offered and distributed by InspereX LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Annuities are issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company. AuguStar Life and AuguStar Retirement are affiliates and members of the Constellation Insurance, Inc. family of companies, an insurance holding company. InspereX LLC is not affiliated with any other entity mentioned herein. Annuities are not insured by SIPC.