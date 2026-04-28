Metrie Brings the Building Products Community Together to Support Chicago Families

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metrie®, North America’s leading manufacturer and distributor of millwork solutions, recently joined Habitat for Humanity Chicago to support the construction of affordable housing for local families. The build brought together industry partners, customers, and employees for a shared day of service focused on building homes and strengthening the community.

Our role goes beyond products—it's about people, families, and communities. Share

The Habitat Chicago build reflects Metrie’s longstanding purpose of helping people transform houses into homes and its commitment to the communities where it operates.

“When companies and volunteers come together like this, it has a direct and lasting impact on the families we serve,” said Jennifer Parks, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Chicago. “These builds create more than homes—they help strengthen entire communities.”

“As a company entering its second century, we’re mindful that our role in the building industry extends beyond the products we make,” said Kent Bowie, President & Chief Executive Officer, Metrie. “Showing up together for families and communities is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring our purpose to life.”

That sense of shared responsibility was echoed by industry partners working alongside Metrie on site. John Atkinson, VP, Sales at Arauco, noted that the build reflected the best of the industry, showing “what’s possible when organizations align around a common purpose and commit their time and energy to the communities they serve.”

Customers also highlighted the importance of collaboration and collective impact. BJ Herbenthal, Director of Contract Purchasing, 84 Lumber, emphasized that supporting efforts like Habitat for Humanity is “an important way to help strengthen families and neighborhoods, both today and for the future.” That shared focus was evident on the build site, added Gregory Gold, Senior Category Manager, of US LBM, who said “everyone came focused on impact—it was a true team effort centered on helping families move closer to a place they can call home.”

Metrie’s participation in the Habitat Chicago build comes during its centennial year, a milestone that reflects both a proud legacy and an enduring commitment to stewardship, partnership, and community investment.

“Reaching 100 years is a moment for reflection, but it also sharpens our focus on what comes next,” Bowie added. “Continuing to invest in people, partnerships, and communities ensures our work remains connected to the places families call home.”

ABOUT METRIE®

Founded in 1926, Metrie is North America’s leading manufacturer and distributor of millwork solutions. A privately held, family-owned company for four generations, Metrie is guided by a clear purpose—helping people transform houses into homes—and a long-term commitment to quality, partnership, and community. With manufacturing, finishing, and distribution operations across the U.S. and Canada, Metrie supports a broad network of customers and industry partners through reliable service and trusted expertise.

For more information, visit www.metrie.com.