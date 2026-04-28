Alluvium and Adobe Partner to Advance Supply and Demand Intelligence for Health Systems

MCKINNEY, Texas & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alluvium, a leader in enterprise access and capacity performance for health systems, today announced a collaboration with Adobe to bring next-level intelligence to healthcare capacity management. By fusing Alluvium’s supply orchestration expertise with the demand generation power of the Adobe Experience Platform, the joint solution will help provider organizations close the loop between supply and demand while unlocking rich market insights and ROI.

“Tackling healthcare’s big challenges requires even bigger solutions, which is why we are thrilled to partner with Alluvium,” said Tory Smithe, Head, Digital Strategy Group of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Adobe. “By combining Adobe’s capabilities on the patient experience and communication side with Alluvium’s expertise in provider access and capacity intelligence, we are delivering unparalleled healthcare experiences that are personalized and data driven.”

Organizational silos and lack of adequate technology have long prevented organizations from achieving an accurate, shared view into supply and demand, leading to inefficiencies in marketing, capacity management, and patient engagement. According to data from the Adobe 2025 AI and Digital Trends Healthcare report, healthcare consumers are increasingly acting on their dissatisfaction, with 66% stating they would consider switching providers if communications don’t meet their expectations, a 15% increase from 2023.

The new solution offers three core capabilities that draw on the unique combination of Alluvium's provider intelligence and Adobe's patient demand insights, which include:

Strategic Planning: Bringing actionable demand visibility into marketing decision-making to drive greater ROI and provider utilization





Bringing actionable demand visibility into marketing decision-making to drive greater ROI and provider utilization Patient Access: Unifying fragmented scheduling by integrating real-time accuracy, personalized cross-channel orchestration, and intelligent referral completion





Unifying fragmented scheduling by integrating real-time accuracy, personalized cross-channel orchestration, and intelligent referral completion Care Engagement: Tailoring communications to deliver more longitudinal care journeys, adaptive personalization, and improved care quality

“For years, healthcare organizations have been flying blind in areas like provider capacity and patient demand – leading to wasted marketing spend, frustrated patients seeking care elsewhere, and burned-out providers with uneven schedules,” said Jake McCarley, Chief Executive Officer of Alluvium. “By collaborating with Adobe, we are filling the gap between demand intelligence and supply reality to meet the experience and care needs of patients while empowering providers to deliver care more effectively.”

CMOs invest millions in digital marketing with no insight into their organization’s ability to fulfill that demand, while COOs manage provider capacity without knowing how patient demands fluctuate. Through the new partnership, Alluvium and Adobe are breaking down these siloed systems and helping health systems better align on all aspects of the healthcare supply chain, starting with planning.

About Alluvium:

Alluvium is the enterprise access and capacity performance platform for complex health systems. Alluvium’s solutions address access fragmentation created by M&A, disparate data environments, and point-solution sprawl by turning disconnected access workflows into a single system that can be actively managed. For more information, visit www.alluviumhealth.com.

About Adobe:

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) empowers everyone, everywhere to imagine, create, and bring any digital experience to life. From global enterprises, nonprofit organizations to small businesses and students — customers choose Adobe products to ideate, collaborate, be more productive, drive business growth, and build remarkable experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

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