Jump Collaborates With Markel and Joseph Caruso & Associates to Expand Access to AI and Insurance Solutions for Advisors

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) operating system for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Markel, a leading global specialty insurer. The collaboration expands access to Jump’s platform across Markel’s network of financial professionals and supports advisory firms as they adopt AI-enabled workflows. Through the collaboration, eligible firms may have access to education, resources and risk-management support, as well as the ability to explore insurance solutions offered by Markel and placed through Joseph Caruso & Associates, as broker of record, subject to underwriting and applicable law.

“Advisors are rapidly integrating AI into their businesses, and their infrastructure needs to evolve alongside that shift,” said Parker Ence, co-founder and chief executive officer of Jump. “What we’re seeing now is a fundamental shift in how risk is managed in the age of AI. Rather than treating these tools as a new source of exposure, firms are beginning to integrate them into a more modern risk framework—one that aligns technology, operations and insurance. Collaborating with an industry leader like Markel reflects that evolution and makes it easier for advisory firms to adopt AI while strengthening their overall risk posture.”

This strategic collaboration reflects a broader shift toward closer alignment between technology providers and insurance partners as advisory firms increasingly adopt AI to drive efficiency and improve client outcomes. By combining Jump’s automation and intelligence capabilities with Markel’s underwriting experience and Joseph Caruso & Associates’ brokerage specialization, the collaboration helps firms reduce operational friction while ensuring their risk management strategies keep pace with innovation.

“This is an exciting collaboration as AI becomes an increasingly powerful tool for our industry and the clients we mutually serve,” said Hollis Zyglocke, regional president, southeast region at Markel. “As organizations adopt AI to drive efficiency and better decision-making, risk management must keep pace. Our goal is to help firms navigate new exposures with access to coverage that reflects how they operate today.”

Joseph Caruso, managing director of Joseph Caruso & Associates, added, “By bringing together Jump’s technology and Markel’s insurance capabilities, we’re able to offer advisors more tailored, forward-looking solutions that support both their growth and their risk management needs.”

The collaboration will include access to Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance solutions for advisory firms that choose to use Jump. Insurance products and services are offered by Markel and placed through Joseph Caruso & Associates as broker of record, and are subject to underwriting, eligibility requirements and applicable law. Coverage terms, availability and any risk-management resources may vary by jurisdiction and policy.

Advisors can access the benefits of the collaboration here. Additionally, Jump, Markel and Joseph Caruso & Associates will also host a joint webinar, “Reduce Risk with Markel + Jump + Caruso Collaboration,” on May 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET to provide additional information.

To learn more about Jump’s AI Operating System for advisors, visit jump.ai.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2023, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 27,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption according to the 2025 and 2026 T3/Inside Information Software Survey and 2025 Kitces Report On Financial Advisor Technology Use), Jump is the category leader in advisor AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and built with compliance at its core, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI, without compromising regulatory rigor. Learn more at jump.ai.

About Markel

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

About Joseph Caruso & Associates

Joseph Caruso & Associates is a leading brokerage specializing in professional liability, technology risk and complex insurance programs for financial and advisory firms.