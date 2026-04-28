Global Healthy Living Foundation Will Integrate Walgreens' Vaccine Scheduler to Improve Access and Clarity For Patients

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) and Walgreens today announced the integration of Walgreens’ vaccine appointment scheduler into GHLF’s medically validated online vaccine hub.

Walgreens’ vaccine appointment scheduler will become part of GHLF’s medically validated online vaccine hub. Share

GHLF’s vaccine hub is an online tool designed to help adult patients, including those living with chronic diseases, cancer, and other complex conditions, and health care providers understand whether and how they can access vaccines at their local pharmacy. The real-time hub is based on the most current regulations in each state.

“With ongoing regulatory changes, evolving CDC guidance, and differing state-level vaccination authorities, navigating vaccine access remains a challenge for many,” said Seth Ginsberg, GHLF President and co-founder.

The GHLF hub offers simple, state-specific clarity at a time when respiratory viruses continue to put vulnerable populations, especially people with chronic diseases, people undergoing cancer treatment, and those over 50 and people in close contact with others, at elevated risk. GHLF research has shown that adult patients and providers can be deterred from getting vaccinated by constantly shifting rules that affect when, where, and by whom, for example, a COVID-19 or flu vaccine can be administered.

“We created this vaccine hub because preventive healthcare should not be a puzzle. We give accurate, simple and timely information so people can get vaccinated and stay protected, and Walgreens’ robust scheduler adds more convenience for patients,” Mr. Ginsberg added.

A Simple Tool for a Complex System

The hub provides vaccine information, decision support tools, education, news and real-time vaccination scheduling. It includes adult vaccine schedules for people in four age categories, explains patient vaccination experiences, presents peer-reviewed research findings, and provides expert opinions on vaccines. The information is available in print on the site through the GHLF Podcast Network, which has more than 1.7 million listens, and on YouTube, which has more than 2 million views.

Adding access to Walgreens' appointment scheduler empowers patients to take action at a convenient location and at a time that works for them.

“Research further shows that adults overwhelmingly prefer pharmacies for vaccinations, yet state regulations can delay or restrict access. This tool helps close the gap between policy and real-world patient needs by giving everyone a clear picture of what’s possible in their state,” Mr. Ginsberg added.

Why This Matters Now

Across the United States, legislative and regulatory changes have altered vaccine access, with variations from state to state. These differences can determine:

Whether pharmacists can vaccinate independently

Whether standing orders or protocols are required

Whether patients must first see another provider for a prescription

For adults, many of whom rely on pharmacies as their primary vaccination point, these variations can result in delays, missed vaccinations, and increased risk of severe illness.

“Patients deserve straight answers,” Dr. Popovian, PharmD, GHLF’s Chief Science Policy Officer, added. “The GHLF Vaccine Hub cuts through the confusion and empowers people to take action.”

For continued updates and to access GHLF’s vaccine content, visit: https://ghlf.org/vaccines/.

About GHLF

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S. based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, international organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses by advocating for improved access to health care through education, patient-centered clinical research, support, advocacy, and economic and policy research. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the international, digital community for millions of people living with arthritis and their supporters worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research in English, Spanish, and French. In addition to arthritis and autoimmune disorders, GHLF supports dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, oncology, infectious disease, rare disease, and pulmonary patients through a host of different programs and activities which draw more than 700,000 patients a month to GHLF websites and create more than 10 million impressions a month on seven social media platforms. In 2025, GHLF had 2.7 million views and listens with its patient-centered audio-visual content, found on YouTube and podcast platforms. GHLF never asks the public for donations, receiving funding instead through governments, non-governmental organizations, foundations, industry, family foundations, and GHLF Co-Founder Louis Tharp. Visit www.ghlf.org for more information.