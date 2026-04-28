Deluxe and MRI Software Partner to Enhance Payment Capabilities for Property Management Companies

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced a strategic partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions serving more than 45,000 clients across 170 countries.

MRI has named Deluxe as the official processing partner for its rent payment solution, chosen for its ability to simplify complex payment operations at scale and enhance existing capabilities for residential and commercial property management clients through frictionless rent collection, accelerated funding, and convenient payment options.

Deluxe’s payment gateway integration with MRI RentPayment enables property managers to process both ACH and card transactions through a single API endpoint. Additionally, the solution supports complex funding scenarios, including the ability to route transactions across multiple bank accounts.

“By integrating the Deluxe Payments Platform with MRI’s RentPayment software, we’re helping property managers streamline rent collection while delivering more choice and convenience for tenants and residents,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe.

A solution purpose-built for property management

Property management organizations will benefit from the integrated solution in several ways:

Same-day or next-day payment processing , cutting settlement time by more than half.

, cutting settlement time by more than half. Payment batching , meaning fewer deposits and clearer visibility into the transactions behind each one.

, meaning fewer deposits and clearer visibility into the transactions behind each one. Clearer reporting and statement details that make reconciliation and tracking funds simpler and enable ACH reporting in hours instead of days.

that make reconciliation and tracking funds simpler and enable ACH reporting in hours instead of days. Easier self-service through consistent batching and settlement logic, along with better ACH traceability, to help simplify accounting workflows

The system’s product-agnostic design supports both ACH and card transactions through a single integration point, allowing enterprise property management firms to manage payment flows across diverse portfolios more efficiently.

“MRI already works with Deluxe through lockbox services that support real estate clients, and we’re excited to expand that relationship,” said Carla Hinson, VP of North America Solution and Innovation at MRI Software. “In selecting Deluxe as the processing partner for our RentPayment solution, not only are we laying the foundation for future growth, but we’re also focused on delivering convenient, easy payment experiences for residents and tenants by accelerating processing times, simplifying settlement workflows, and improving reporting and visibility.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.