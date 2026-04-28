JPMorganChase Becomes Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, JPMorganChase announced today it is the Official Bank of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28 Games), and a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to championing athletes, expanding opportunity and creating a lasting legacy for communities in Los Angeles and across the United States.

“Team USA represents the very best of our country: resilience, excellence and the belief that sport can unite and inspire communities across the nation,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). “Partnerships like this with JPMorganChase strengthen the foundation that allows our athletes to pursue greatness while advancing the broader Olympic and Paralympic Movement in the United States. As we look to the LA28 Games, we are committed not only to delivering extraordinary Games, but also to expanding opportunity and supporting athletes on and off the field. We are grateful for partners who share that vision and are investing in the future of Team USA.”

“As the Official Bank of Team USA and LA28, and a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games, we're excited to support and celebrate the world’s greatest athletes, and to help welcome the world to Los Angeles in 2028,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, JPMorganChase. “This partnership is a continuation of our centuries-long history of investing in and supporting the dreams of America’s people, businesses and communities. Our unmatched scale, resources and expertise will help ensure the benefits of the LA28 Games extend far beyond the Closing Ceremony, for generations to come.”

“The LA28 Games are about championing athletes, expanding opportunity, and leaving a legacy that endures long after 2028,” said Reynold Hoover, CEO, LA28. “JPMorganChase shares that vision, and we’re grateful for their collaboration as a Founding Partner committed to athletes, Angelenos and the future of our communities. Together, we’re building an LA28 Games that rise to the scale of Los Angeles and redefine what the Olympic and Paralympic Movement can achieve.”

In addition to being a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games in the Retail Banking category, JPMorganChase is joining as a Worldwide Olympic Partner and will be the first Global Banking Partner in Olympic history.

Investing in the U.S. and Los Angeles

JPMorganChase has been investing in America for 227 years. The firm’s support for Team USA and the LA28 Games reaffirms its longstanding commitment to create economic growth and opportunity across the United States, including in the Los Angeles region.

In the U.S., JPMorganChase serves more than 86 million consumers and 7.4 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services at more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The firm also invests in communities, larger companies, schools, hospitals and other local institutions across the country.

In greater Los Angeles, the firm serves more than 5 million customers and 589,000 small business clients through more than 330 branches and 6,000 employees, and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the region’s growth, including investments in affordable housing, wildfire recovery and the entertainment industry.

JPMorganChase will support the LA28 Games by creating opportunities for athletes, empowering local businesses and investing in local communities. This includes plans to host financial health workshops at branches and other locations to help athletes plan for their financial futures beyond the LA28 Games.

Partnering with NBCUniversal

In addition to championing growth, opportunity and achievement, JPMorganChase will invest in technology and innovation through a new partnership with NBCUniversal to support the company’s multi-platform coverage of the LA28 Games. Together, JPMorganChase and NBCUniversal will highlight athlete journeys and the competitions of the LA28 Games in new and exciting ways.

“LA28 represents one of the most powerful stages in sports, posing a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity—and partnering with JPMorganChase ensures we bring the games to viewers with unmatched scale, innovation, and purpose,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “JPMorganChase’s leadership across banking, community impact and global sport makes them an essential partner and together, we’ll deliver a multi‑platform storytelling experience that elevates the Games and inspires viewers.”

ABOUT LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

ABOUT JPMORGANCHASE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.