Wells Fargo Adds Cathay Pacific as New Rewards Points Transfer Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo today announced the addition of Cathay Pacific, the premium award-winning home airline of Hong Kong, to the company’s Rewards Points Transfer program. Starting today, Wells Fargo credit cardholders can link their Cathay membership to eligible Wells Fargo credit cards and transfer points to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles at a 1:1 transfer ratio. There is no minimum balance required and no waiting period to redeem.

Cathay Pacific is Wells Fargo’s first transfer partner predominantly serving Asia, significantly increasing the geographic reach of the Wells Fargo Rewards travel partner network.

“Our mission is to give customers greater flexibility in how they earn, redeem and travel with their rewards,” said Lisa Giordanella, head of Loyalty and Rewards at Wells Fargo. “Adding Cathay Pacific as our newest transfer partner expands our global travel reach and gives cardholders more ways to turn their points into meaningful experiences across Asia and beyond.”

Asia Miles can be redeemed for flight awards, upgrades, and companion tickets on Cathay Pacific and its airline partners, offering access to destinations including Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Southeast Asia, Australia and more. When redeeming on Cathay Pacific, customers can look forward to the airline’s award-winning experiences, recently recognized as the number two airline in the world by AirlineRatings, and World’s Best Economy and World’s Best Inflight Entertainment by Skytrax.

Through the Wells Fargo Rewards Points Transfer program, cardholders can transfer points to Wells Fargo’s growing list of airline and hotel loyalty partners, helping maximize the value of their rewards and enhance their travel experiences.

This redemption option is available for all Wells Fargo credit cards that earn rewards points, including the Autograph® and Autograph Journey℠ credit cards.

For more information on how to link your rewards account and start transferring points, visit: https://www.wellsfargo.com/rewards.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.2 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 33 on Fortune’s 2025 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

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News Release Category: WF-PS