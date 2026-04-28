Teledyne FLIR Defense Grows Third-Party Payload Integration Program, Adds Emesent Hovermap LiDAR for Unmanned Air, Ground, and Detection Platforms

QUANTICO, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unveiled at Modern Day Marine 2026, Teledyne FLIR Defense announced the expansion of its Third-Party Payload Integration Program with the certification of Emesent’s Hovermap LiDAR Payload. The agreement will deliver Emesent’s GPS-denied 3D-mapping capabilities across Teledyne FLIR’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS), ground robots, and radiation detection platforms.

“Teledyne FLIR builds platforms trusted for the most demanding CBRN missions in the world,” said Tung Ng, VP at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “Working with Emesent, we’ll be able to give operators a fused, spatial picture of the threat environment." Share

The Emesent–Teledyne FLIR combination addresses a GPS-denial gap in air and ground domains where unmanned systems can lose GPS connectivity in common operating areas, such as tunnels, urban structures, and CBRN-contaminated spaces. Using LiDAR-based Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), Emesent’s Hovermap payload generates accurate 3D maps without GPS or external infrastructure.

On Teledyne FLIR’s SkyRanger® R70 and R80D SkyRaider® UAS platforms, Hovermap enables mapping even in GPS-denied environments. Mounted on the company’s SUGV™ 325 ground robot, Hovermap provides users with persistent 3D awareness of complex enclosed environments streamed in real-time. And integrated with Teledyne FLIR’s MUVE™ R430 radiation detection payload on the SUGV, Hovermap allows operators to see not just where a robot has been, but where radiation levels are elevated, giving CBRN teams an immediate, geo-referenced picture of the threat environment.

“Knowing the shape of a space is powerful. Knowing where the radiation is within that space, in real time, without putting a person in harm’s way, is an operational game-changer,” said Stefan Hrabar, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Emesent. “Our partnership with Teledyne FLIR Defense brings together GPS-denied mapping and radiation detection in a way that directly addresses what CBRN operators need in the field.”

“Teledyne FLIR builds platforms trusted for the most demanding CBRN missions in the world,” said Tung Ng, vice president of Unmanned Systems North America for Teledyne FLIR Defense. “Working with Emesent, we’ll be able to give operators a fused, spatial picture of the threat environment they simply haven’t had access to before."

“This is the direction the whole field is heading in, and we’re delivering it now through certified third-party payloads like Hovermap,” Ng added.

Emesent’s Hovermap represents the firm’s success in utilizing Teledyne FLIR Defense’s open-architecture, partner-enabled development ecosystem. Certified payloads are assessed for mechanical fit, electrical interface, software compatibility, and flight performance, giving customers confidence in mission-tailored capabilities from a growing partner ecosystem.

The partnership also establishes a technical foundation for future capability development. Both companies are actively developing autonomous navigation capabilities and expanding multi-sensor fusion beyond radiation to additional CBRN detection modalities.

The integrated systems will be on display at Teledyne FLIR Defense booth #1724 at Modern Day Marine 2026, April 28–30, at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

About Emesent

Emesent is an Australian-headquartered technology company with a U.S. office in Centennial, Colorado, and the maker of the Hovermap autonomous mapping platform. Hovermap uses LiDAR-based SLAM to deliver precise 3D mapping and autonomy in GPS-denied environments. With more than 1,000 systems deployed globally across defence, public safety, mining, and infrastructure sectors, Hovermap is a proven, field-ready platform trusted by military and government operators worldwide. For more information, visit www.emesent.com.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.